Coyotes claim goalie Wedgewood off waivers from New Jersey

The Associated Press

November 4, 2021, 6:26 PM

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have claimed goalie Scott Wedgewood off waivers from the New Jersey Devils.

The move, announced Thursday, gives the Coyotes some goalie depth after Carter Hutton suffered a lower-body injury last week.

The 29-year-old Wedgewood went 0-2-1 with a 3.19 goals-against average in three games with the Devils this season. He previously played with the Coyotes in 2017-18, going 5-9-4 with a 3.45 goals-against average in 20 games.

Wedgewood is 10-20-9 in 43 career NHL games.

The winless Coyotes have relied on rookie Karel Vejmelka with Hutton out. The 26-year-old Czech goalie is 0-6-1 with a 2.54 goals-against average.

