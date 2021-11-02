Local Elections: Va. election day | Virginia voter guide | McAuliffe, Youngkin make final pitches | 2021 Maryland local elections: Candidates in mayor, council races
Home » Sports » Chelsea beats Malmo 1-0…

Chelsea beats Malmo 1-0 in CL on Hakim Ziyech goal

The Associated Press

November 2, 2021, 4:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MALMO, Sweden (AP) — Chelsea took a step closer to the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 1-0 victory over Malmo on Tuesday.

Hakim Ziyech’s goal early in the second half was enough for the defending European champion to eliminate host Malmo from the tournament.

The best Malmo can hope for is qualification to the Europa League. The Swedish champion has lost all four of its Group H games and has yet to score so far in the Champions League with two matches remaining.

Ziyech broke the deadlock for Chelsea in the 56th minute, tapping home at the back post after Kai Havertz centered the ball just out of reach of goalkeeper Johan Dahlin.

Chelsea missed the clinical finishing of the injured Romelu Lukaku, though, as both Havertz and substitute Christian Pulisic couldn’t convert from close range. Pulisic, back from an ankle injury, made his first appearance since the Premier League season opener.

Chelsea has nine points from four games. Juventus, also with nine points, hosts Zenit St. Petersburg later Tuesday in the other Group H match.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Part 2: What VA can do to fix the doomed $16B (and counting) Electronic Health Record modernization

DoD IT agency gets chief data office to help shift toward automated cybersecurity

More telework, remote work guidance for agencies coming soon, OPM says

With deadlines inching closer, employees and contractors get more details on federal vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up