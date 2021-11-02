Chelsea beats Malmo 1-0 in CL on Hakim Ziyech goal

MALMO, Sweden (AP) — Chelsea took a step closer to the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 1-0…

MALMO, Sweden (AP) — Chelsea took a step closer to the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 1-0 victory over Malmo on Tuesday.

Hakim Ziyech’s goal early in the second half was enough for the defending European champion to eliminate host Malmo from the tournament.

The best Malmo can hope for is qualification to the Europa League. The Swedish champion has lost all four of its Group H games and has yet to score so far in the Champions League with two matches remaining.

Ziyech broke the deadlock for Chelsea in the 56th minute, tapping home at the back post after Kai Havertz centered the ball just out of reach of goalkeeper Johan Dahlin.

Chelsea missed the clinical finishing of the injured Romelu Lukaku, though, as both Havertz and substitute Christian Pulisic couldn’t convert from close range. Pulisic, back from an ankle injury, made his first appearance since the Premier League season opener.

Chelsea has nine points from four games. Juventus, also with nine points, hosts Zenit St. Petersburg later Tuesday in the other Group H match.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.