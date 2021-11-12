CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Charles Schwab Cup Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 7:26 PM

Friday

At Phoenix Country Club

Phoenix

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71

Second Round

Kirk Triplett 65-64—129 -13
Steven Alker 66-65—131 -11
Jim Furyk 65-67—132 -10
Phil Mickelson 65-67—132 -10
K.J. Choi 66-67—133 -9
Stephen Ames 67-67—134 -8
Brandt Jobe 66-68—134 -8
Jerry Kelly 67-67—134 -8
Brett Quigley 67-67—134 -8
Vijay Singh 69-65—134 -8
Darren Clarke 68-67—135 -7
Fred Couples 66-69—135 -7
Scott Parel 67-68—135 -7
Miguel Angel Jimenez 70-66—136 -6
Dicky Pride 67-69—136 -6
Woody Austin 71-66—137 -5
Paul Broadhurst 69-68—137 -5
Steve Flesch 69-68—137 -5
Wes Short 67-70—137 -5
David Toms 66-71—137 -5
Doug Barron 68-70—138 -4
Alex Cejka 71-67—138 -4
Glen Day 70-68—138 -4
Retief Goosen 70-68—138 -4
Paul Goydos 70-68—138 -4
Robert Karlsson 70-68—138 -4
Kenny Perry 68-70—138 -4
Mike Weir 68-70—138 -4
Colin Montgomerie 69-70—139 -3
Kevin Sutherland 72-67—139 -3
Bernhard Langer 68-72—140 -2
Ernie Els 68-73—141 -1
Rod Pampling 69-73—142 E
Gene Sauers 69-74—143 +1
Tim Petrovic 72-73—145 +3

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

