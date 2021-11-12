Charles Schwab Cup Championship Par Scores

Friday At Phoenix Country Club Phoenix Purse: $2.5 million Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71 Second Round Kirk Triplett 65-64—129 -13 Steven…

Friday

At Phoenix Country Club

Phoenix

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71

Second Round

Kirk Triplett 65-64—129 -13 Steven Alker 66-65—131 -11 Jim Furyk 65-67—132 -10 Phil Mickelson 65-67—132 -10 K.J. Choi 66-67—133 -9 Stephen Ames 67-67—134 -8 Brandt Jobe 66-68—134 -8 Jerry Kelly 67-67—134 -8 Brett Quigley 67-67—134 -8 Vijay Singh 69-65—134 -8 Darren Clarke 68-67—135 -7 Fred Couples 66-69—135 -7 Scott Parel 67-68—135 -7 Miguel Angel Jimenez 70-66—136 -6 Dicky Pride 67-69—136 -6 Woody Austin 71-66—137 -5 Paul Broadhurst 69-68—137 -5 Steve Flesch 69-68—137 -5 Wes Short 67-70—137 -5 David Toms 66-71—137 -5 Doug Barron 68-70—138 -4 Alex Cejka 71-67—138 -4 Glen Day 70-68—138 -4 Retief Goosen 70-68—138 -4 Paul Goydos 70-68—138 -4 Robert Karlsson 70-68—138 -4 Kenny Perry 68-70—138 -4 Mike Weir 68-70—138 -4 Colin Montgomerie 69-70—139 -3 Kevin Sutherland 72-67—139 -3 Bernhard Langer 68-72—140 -2 Ernie Els 68-73—141 -1 Rod Pampling 69-73—142 E Gene Sauers 69-74—143 +1 Tim Petrovic 72-73—145 +3

