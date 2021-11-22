CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Home » Sports » Cavendish suffers "small collapsed…

Cavendish suffers “small collapsed lung” at Belgian event

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 5:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRUSSELS (AP) — British cyclist Mark Cavendish broke two ribs and suffered a “small collapsed lung” during a crash at a track event in Belgium, his team said on Monday.

Deceuninck – Quick-Step said in a statement that Cavendish spent Sunday night in the Ghent University Hospital following the incident at the Ghent Six Day.

“Examinations showed that Mark has suffered two broken ribs on his left side and has a small pneumothorax (collapsed lung), both of which have been treated with medication and he has been kept in the hospital for observation,” the team said. “It is expected that Mark will be discharged either later today or tomorrow morning, and will then undergo a period of recuperation.”

The 36-year-old Cavendish has enjoyed a revival this season, equaling Eddy Merckx’s all-time record of 34 Tour de France stage wins in July.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Administration isn't finished with its plans for the contractor workforce

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up