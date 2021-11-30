CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George’s Co. extends COVID-19 restrictions | U.Va. professor: ‘The word right now is diligence’ | A New Variant & Mask Confusion | Latest local COVID-19 stats | Latest local vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » Carrick to lead United…

Carrick to lead United against Arsenal, Rangnick awaits visa

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 7:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Michael Carrick will lead Manchester United in the Premier League game against Arsenal on Thursday while manager Ralf Rangnick waits to secure a work visa.

Carrick was put in charge of the team on an interim basis following the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Nov. 21 and has had two games at the helm — a 2-0 win at Villarreal in the Champions League and a 1-1 draw at Chelsea in the Premier League.

Rangnick was hired as manager until the end of the season on Monday. He was previously working in Russia as head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow.

“While the club follows the regulatory process around a work visa, Carrick will continue at the helm,” United said Tuesday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Oklahoma bid for Guard exception to vaccine mandate denied

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

Agencies should delay toughest punishments for unvaccinated federal employees, Biden administration says

VA AI strategy outlines data, workforce investments needed to improve veteran care

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up