Carew, Jenkins, Schmidt, Smith on Hall of Fame committee

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famers Rod Carew, Fergie Jenkins, Mike Schmidt and Ozzie Smith are among the 16 voters on the Hall of Fame’s Golden Days Era Committee.

Former Commissioner Bud Selig, former Atlanta general manger John Schuerholz and retired manager Joe Torre — all three also in the Hall — are also among the voters scheduled to meet Sunday in Orlando, Florida, to consider candidates whose primary contributions were from 1950-69.

Current executives Al Avila, Bill DeWitt, Ken Kendrick, Kim Ng and Tony Reagins also are on the panel along with media members/historians Adrian Burgos Jr., Steve Hirdt, Jaime Jarrin and Jack O’Connell.

Gil Hodges, Roger Maris and Minnie Miñoso are among 10 men on the ballot along with Dick Allen, Ken Boyer, Jim Kaat, Tony Oliva, Billy Pierce and Maury Wills plus former Pittsburgh manager Danny Murtaugh.

Jenkins, Smith, Torre, Schuerholz, DeWitt, Kendrick and Reagins also are among 16 voters on the Early Baseball Era Committee along with Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven, media members/historians include Hirdt and Burgos plus Gary Ashwill, Leslie Heaphy, Jim Henneman, Justice Hill, Rick Hummel and John Thorn.

Pre-1950 candidates on the early era ballot include seven players from the Negro Leagues: John Donaldson, Bud Fowler, Vic Harris, Grant “Home Run” Johnson, Buck O’Neil, Dick “Cannonball” Redding and George Scales.

They are joined by Bill Dahlen, Lefty O’Doul and Allie Reynolds.

To gain election from either committee, a candidate must appear on at least 75% of ballots.

Anyone elected will be inducted in Cooperstown on July 24 along with any players elected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, whose balloting will be announced Jan. 25. First-time BBWAA ballot eligibles include David Ortiz, Ryan Howard, Tim Lincecum and Alex Rodriguez.

Steroids-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens will be on the BBWAA ballot for the final time.

