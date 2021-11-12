CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Canucks defenseman Tucker Poolman suspended for 2 games

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 5:15 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tucker Poolman was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Friday for high-sticking Colorado Avalanche forward Kiefer Sherwood.

Poolman was assessed a match penalty midway through the third period in the Canucks’ 7-1 loss in Denver on Thursday night. The suspension will cost Poolman $25,000.

Poolman has an assist in 13 games this season.

