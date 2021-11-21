CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Sports » Cancelo's pass, Rodri's screamer…

Cancelo’s pass, Rodri’s screamer headlines City’s latest win

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 11:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Joao Cancelo’s latest brilliant assist and a long-range thunderbolt from Rodri led Manchester City to a 3-0 win over Everton in the Premier League, lifting the defending champions back to within three points of leader Chelsea on Sunday.

Raheem Sterling was the recipient of an outside-of-the-foot pass by Cancelo that pierced Everton’s defense, with the England winger providing a sidefooted finish into the corner in the 44th minute.

Cancelo is proving to be City’s biggest creative threat at the moment. Before the latest international break, he set up three goals in a Champions League match and another two a few days later in the Manchester derby.

Rodri, the Spain defensive midfielder, slammed home a shot from 30 yards (meters) after the ball ran free to make it 2-0 in the 55th minute.

Bernardo Silva completed a routine victory in the 86th by slotting home from close range after Cole Palmer, an academy product who made his first start in the Premier League, had a shot blocked.

It was a strong response by City to big wins by title rivals Chelsea and Liverpool on Saturday over Leicester and Arsenal, respectively.

City leapfrogged Liverpool back into second place.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

GSA says vast majority of contractors agree to implement vaccine mandate

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up