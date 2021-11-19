CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin tests positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 8:26 PM

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Canadiens said the positive test was confirmed Friday morning, and that Bergevin is being monitored by the team’s’ medical staff.

Bergevin is the latest high-profile case of COVID-19 in the Canadiens’ organization.

Coach Dominique Ducharme tested positive during the 2020-21 playoffs. He missed the final four games of the Canadiens’ semifinal win over Vegas and the first two games of Montreal’s five-game loss to Tampa Bay in the Stanley Cup final.

