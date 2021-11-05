CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: No mask exceptions for DC gyms | Loudoun Co. Schools adjust quarantine guidelines | Where to find COVID-19 vaccines for kids | Latest vaccine numbers
Cádiz wins 1-0 at Bilbao to escape Spanish league drop zone

The Associated Press

November 5, 2021, 6:20 PM

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Cádiz won 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao to move out of the Spanish league’s relegation zone on Friday.

Salvi Sánchez scored the winner in the sixth minute from a tight angle following a pass by Anthony Lozano at San Mamés Stadium.

Unai Simón saved Bilbao from falling further behind when the Spain goalkeeper saved a shot by Alberto Perea after he stole the ball from defender Unai Nuñéz.

But Bilbao was never able to break down Cádiz’s disciplined defense to get an equalizer.

Cádiz’s second win of the season lifted it into 14th place before the rest of round’s matches are played this weekend. It is two points from the relegation zone in a packed lower part of the table.

Bilbao’s second loss of the campaign left it in eighth place, just ahead of Barcelona before it visits Celta Vigo on Saturday.

