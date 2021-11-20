CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Brazil’s Athletico beats Bragantino to win Copa Sudamericana

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 5:03 PM

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Athletico won its second Copa Sudamericana after beating fellow Brazilian side Red Bull Bragantino 1-0 in the final on Saturday.

Striker Nikão scored in the 29th minute with a volley from short range, and Athletico held on to add to its first Copa title in 2018.

Victory also qualified Athletico for the next Copa Libertadores.

Two other Brazilian teams, Flamengo and Palmeiras, will meet in the Copa Libertadores final next Saturday, also in Montevideo.

Red Bull took over Sao Paulo countryside club Bragantino in 2020, and quickly lifted it into Brazil’s top division. Bragantino was renamed and had its traditional black and white colors changed to red and white.

Red Bull’s soccer strategy for its other teams, including Germany’s Leipzig, is also present at Bragantino. The club focuses on bringing through younger players who know how to keep ball possession.

