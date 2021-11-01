Coronavirus News: What to know about Montgomery Co. mask mandate | Novavax vaccine gets emergency approval in Indonesia | Global death toll tops 5 million | Local cases of COVID-19
Bologna beats last-place Cagliari 2-0 in Serie A

The Associated Press

November 1, 2021, 5:50 PM

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Bologna moved up to mid-table after beating last-placed Cagliari 2-0 in Serie A on Monday.

Lorenzi De Silvestri and Marko Arnautovic scored second-half goals as Bologna ended a three-match winless run.

Cagliari still has only one win since Walter Mazzarri replaced Leonardo Semplici as the Sardinian club’s coach in September.

