Bologna beats last-place Cagliari 2-0 in Serie A

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Bologna moved up to mid-table after beating last-placed Cagliari 2-0 in Serie A on Monday.
Lorenzi De Silvestri and Marko Arnautovic scored second-half goals as Bologna ended a three-match winless run.
Cagliari still has only one win since Walter Mazzarri replaced Leonardo Semplici as the Sardinian club’s coach in September.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.