THANKSGIVING NEWS: Bidens prepares meals in DC food kitchen | A healthy Thanksgiving meal | Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » Sports » Bib Bradley to coach…

Bib Bradley to coach Toronto after leaving Los Angeles

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 10:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — Bob Bradley was hired Wednesday as Toronto’s head coach and sporting director, six days after he left as coach of Los Angeles FC.

Bradley, 63, is the father of Toronto captain Michael Bradley.

Toronto fired coach Chris Armas in July after one win, eight losses and two draws. Javier Perez took over as interim coach, and the team finished 13th among 14 teams in the Eastern Conference this year, winning six, losing 18 and drawing 10.

General manager Ali Curtis’ departure was announced Monday.

Bradley is the second-winningest coach in MLS history. He had 58 wins, 34 losses and 32 draws in Los Angeles’ first four seasons.

He has an MLS record of 182 wins, 127 losses and 86 draws, third in victories behind Bruce Arena and Sigi Schmid.

After coaching the Chicago Fire and MetroStars, Bradley led the U.S. from 2006-11, Egypt (2011-13), Norway’s Stabaek (2014-16), France’s Le Havre (2015–16), the English Premier League’s Swansea (2016) and Los Angeles.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Some 90% of federal employees are at least partially vaccinated by deadline, White House says

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

'Model diplomats': State Dept. honors Foreign Service families' volunteer work overseas

Biden names women of color to lead White House budget office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up