Bayern striker Choupo-Moting tests positive for coronavirus

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said Wednesday, depriving the…

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said Wednesday, depriving the team of a valuable backup for Robert Lewandowski.

Choupo-Moting was one of five reportedly unvaccinated Bayern players who were already in isolation over close contact with people suspected of having the coronavirus.

“The FC Bayern forward is self-isolating at home in accordance with the relevant health authorities and doing well under the circumstances,” the club said.

The absence of the Cameroon international, along with injuries and a suspension, left Bayern with a thin squad for its 2-1 win over Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday. Coach Julian Nagelsmann couldn’t rest key players — with Bayern already through to the knockout stages — and named only four outfield substitutes. Nagelsmann also had to deploy midfielder Leon Goretzka as a makeshift center back late on.

Choupo-Moting is Nagelsmann’s preferred backup for Lewandowski, who has played a full 90 minutes in each of Bayern’s last eight games. Choupo-Moting already had to isolate once before this month as a contact of teammate Niklas Süle, who returned to training in Munich on Wednesday after his own positive test.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.