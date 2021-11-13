Baffert’s 2-year-old filly Eda wins Desi Arnaz at Del Mar

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Eda lay close early and then ran away late to win the $100,000 Desi Arnaz…

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Eda lay close early and then ran away late to win the $100,000 Desi Arnaz Stakes by 4 1/4 lengths on Saturday at Del Mar for trainer Bob Baffert.

Baffert earned his third win in the Arnaz for 2-year-old fillies and his record 145th stakes victory at the seaside track north of San Diego.

Ridden by Flavien Prat, Eda ran 6 1/2 furlongs in 1:15.53 and paid $2.40, $2.20 and $2.10 as the 1-5 favorite in the field of five.

The victory, worth $60,000, increased Eda’s career earnings to $190,000, with three wins five starts. She earned her second straight stakes victory, having won the Anoakia at Santa Anita on Oct. 24.

Tonito’s returned $5 and $3.80, while Baffert-trained Under the Stars paid $2.40 to show.

