THANKSGIVING NEWS: Bidens prepares meals in DC food kitchen | A healthy Thanksgiving meal | Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » Sports » AUTO RACING: Hamilton tightens…

AUTO RACING: Hamilton tightens F1 championship race again

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 7:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times Eastern

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton started from the pole in Qatar and was never threatened in his second consecutive victory. It allowed him to pull within eight points of leader Max Verstappen with two races remaining.

Next race: Dec. 5, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Online: https://www.formula1.com/

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Last race: Kyle Larson completed a dominating 10-win season by holding off Martin Truex Jr. for his first championship.

Next race: Feb. 20, Daytona Beach, Florida.

Online: https://www.nascar.com/

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Last race: Daniel Hemric made the first victory of his career a good one, beating reigning champion Austin Cindric to win the championship.

Next race: Feb. 19, Daytona Beach, Florida.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Ben Rhodes won his first series championship.

Next race: Feb. 18, Daytona Beach, Florida.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Colton Herta won the season finale at Long Beach, California, as Alex Palou wrapped up the series championship.

Next race: Feb. 27, St. Petersburg, Florida.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Steve Torrense won the Top Fuel championship and Bob Tasca III won the Funny Car title in the Auto Club NHRA Nationals.

Next event: Feb. 17-20, Pomona, California.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next event: Feb. 10-12, Barberville, Florida.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Connolly introduces new legislation aimed at strengthening OPM

Some 90% of federal employees are at least partially vaccinated by deadline, White House says

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up