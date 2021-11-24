AUTO RACING: Hamilton tightens F1 championship race again

All Times Eastern FORMULA ONE Last race: Seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton started from the pole in Qatar and was…

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton started from the pole in Qatar and was never threatened in his second consecutive victory. It allowed him to pull within eight points of leader Max Verstappen with two races remaining.

Next race: Dec. 5, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Last race: Kyle Larson completed a dominating 10-win season by holding off Martin Truex Jr. for his first championship.

Next race: Feb. 20, Daytona Beach, Florida.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Last race: Daniel Hemric made the first victory of his career a good one, beating reigning champion Austin Cindric to win the championship.

Next race: Feb. 19, Daytona Beach, Florida.

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Ben Rhodes won his first series championship.

Next race: Feb. 18, Daytona Beach, Florida.

INDYCAR

Last race: Colton Herta won the season finale at Long Beach, California, as Alex Palou wrapped up the series championship.

Next race: Feb. 27, St. Petersburg, Florida.

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Steve Torrense won the Top Fuel championship and Bob Tasca III won the Funny Car title in the Auto Club NHRA Nationals.

Next event: Feb. 17-20, Pomona, California.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next event: Feb. 10-12, Barberville, Florida.

