Auto Club NHRA Finals Results

|Sunday
|Auto Club Raceway at Pomona
|Pomona, Calif.
|Final Order
|Top Fuel
1. Steve Torrence; 2. Antron Brown; 3. Cameron Ferre; 4. Tripp Tatum; 5. Billy Torrence; 6.Doug Kalitta; 7. Clay Millican; 8. Mike Salinas; 9. Justin Ashley; 10 Alex Laughlin; 11.Brandon Welch; 12. Steven Chrisman; 13. Josh Hart; 14. Shawn Langdon; 15. Leah Pruett; 16.Brittany Force.
|FUNNY CAR
1. Bob Tasca III; 2. Alexis DeJoria; 3. Matt Hagan; 4. John Force; 5. Ron Capps; 6. Tim Wilkerson; 7. Jim Campbell; 8. Paul Lee; 9. Tony Jurado; 10. Chad Green; 11. J.R. Todd; 12.Terry Haddock; 13. Cruz Pedregon; 14. Bobby Bode; 15. Robert Hight; 16. Jeff Diehl.
|PRO STOCK:
1. Greg Anderson; 2. Kyle Koretsky; 3. Erica Enders; 4. Dallas Glenn; 5. Mason McGaha; 6. Aaron Stanfield; 7. Deric Kramer; 8. Matt Hartford; 9. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 10. Kenny Delco; 11. Alan Prusiensky; 12. John Callahan; 13. Cristian Cuadra; 14. Steve Graham; 15. Chris McGaha; 16. Bo Butner.
|PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:
1. Matt Smith; 2. Karen Stoffer; 3. Eddie Krawiec; 4. Angelle Sampey; 5. Steve Johnson; 6.Scotty Pollacheck; 7. Chris Bostick; 8. Angie Smith; 9. Freddie Camarena; 10. Andrew Hines; 11.Ryan Oehler; 12. Kelly Clontz.
|Final Results
|Top Fuel
Steve Torrence, 3.759 seconds, 317.12 mph def. Antron Brown, 3.803 seconds, 312.21 mph.
|Funny Car
Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.955, 321.65 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 3.974, 322.58.
|Pro Stock
Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.574, 208.23 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.567, 209.56.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
Matt Smith, EBR, 6.817, 200.74 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.766, 198.47.
|Top Alcohol Dragster
Rich McPhillips Jr., 5.138, 278.81 def. Julie Nataas, 5.173, 276.58.
|Top Alcohol Funny Car
Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.465, 266.32 def. Doug Gordon, Camaro, 5.483, 268.33.
|Competition Eliminator
Ryan Warter, Chevy Camaro, 8.749, 159.89 def. Scott McClay, Dragster, 7.329, 179.97.
|Super Stock
Jimmy DeFrank, Chevy Cobalt, 9.179, 150.93 def. Angelo DeCarlo, Chevy Corvette, 9.658, 134.74.
|Stock Eliminator
Jeff Taylor, Chevy Camaro, 9.422, 132.06 def. Randi Shipp, Pontiac Firebird, 10.990, 112.01.
|Super Comp
Cody Perkins, Dragster, 8.904, 151.61 def. Ken Mostowich, Chevy Camaro, 8.908, 188.23.
|Super Gas
Steve Williams, Chevy Corvette, 9.877, 164.19 def. Roger Kato, Chevy Camaro, Foul – Red Light.
|Top Sportsman
Jeff Gillette, Pontiac GTO, 6.957, 199.35 def. Ryan Priddy, Chevy Camaro, 6.617, 209.23.
|Top Dragster
Parker Theobald, Dragster, 7.498, 164.89 def. Jennifer Wiens, Dragster, 6.725, 175.80.
|Round-by-round results
|Top Fuel
|Round One
Doug Kalitta, 3.709, 327.66 def. Josh Hart, 4.391, 181.03; Clay Millican, 3.736, 324.67 def. Alex Laughlin, 3.764, 321.04; Antron Brown, 3.717, 328.94 def. Justin Ashley, 3.713, 329.42; Mike Salinas, 3.745, 327.98 def. Steven Chrisman, 4.125, 272.94; Cameron Ferre, 3.796, 319.75 def. Leah Pruett, 5.053, 189.71; Steve Torrence, 3.769, 326.00 def. Brandon Welch, 3.877, 309.13; Tripp Tatum, 3.704, 327.51 def. Shawn Langdon, 4.525, 191.78; Billy Torrence, 3.730, 328.30 def. Brittany Force, 10.704, 74.05.
|Quarterfinals
Brown, 3.747, 327.35 def. B. Torrence, 3.730, 328.46; S. Torrence, 4.253, 200.89 def. Kalitta, 5.456, 121.55; Ferre, 3.889, 304.19 def. Millican, 10.161, 82.40; Tatum, 5.980, 188.31 def. Salinas, Foul – Centerline.
|SEMIFINALS
S. Torrence, 3.813, 283.07 def. Ferre, 3.831, 313.37; Brown, 3.794, 324.98 def. Tatum, 3.915, 246.57.
|Final
S. Torrence, 3.759, 317.12 def. Brown, 3.803, 312.21.
|Funny Car
|Round One
Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 3.908, 327.98 def. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, 9.439, 96.13; Jim Campbell, Charger, 5.403, 184.57 def. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 6.034, 253.56; Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 3.936, 327.66 def. Bobby Bode, Ford Mustang, 5.189, 142.91; Ron Capps, Charger, 3.908, 325.06 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.708, 178.07; John Force, Camaro, 3.938, 329.75 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.986, 319.37; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.935, 323.04 def. Tony Jurado, Mustang, 3.973, 322.34; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.922, 325.30 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.808, 170.58; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.955, 321.65 def. J.R. Todd, Camry, 4.095, 251.67.
|Quarterfinals
Tasca III, 3.946, 323.50 def. Campbell, 4.792, 184.30; Force, 4.038, 313.37 def. Lee, 6.593, 98.59; Hagan, 3.948, 322.34 def. Capps, 3.995, 319.45; DeJoria, 3.988, 318.92 def. Wilkerson, 4.268, 227.42.
|Semifinals
DeJoria, 3.940, 321.04 def. Hagan, 3.975, 317.79; Tasca III, 3.950, 322.58 def. Force, 3.982, 323.58.
|Final
Tasca III, 3.955, 321.65 def. DeJoria, 3.974, 322.58.
|Pro Stock
|Round Ond
Deric Kramer, Chevy Camaro, 6.596, 208.52 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.619, 209.30; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.588, 208.33 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 13.755, 55.59; Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.586, 208.39 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 16.067, 53.94; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.576, 209.10 def. Steve Graham, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.587, 209.59 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 22.094, 37.60; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.566, 208.71 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.603, 207.91; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.549, 208.68 def. John Callahan, Dodge Dart, Foul – Red Light; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.572, 207.85 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dart, Foul – Red Light.
|Quarterfinals
Enders, 6.638, 208.10 def. Hartford, 8.456, 136.66; Glenn, 6.615, 207.59 def. M. McGaha, 6.610, 209.04; Koretsky, 6.582, 208.91 def. Stanfield, 6.634, 208.01; Anderson, 6.569, 208.10 def. Kramer, 6.661, 206.64. Semifinals
Koretsky, 6.601, 208.71 def. Glenn, 20.525, 40.68; Anderson, 6.578, 208.23 def. Enders, 6.742, 206.92.
|Final
Anderson, 6.574, 208.23 def. Koretsky, 6.567, 209.56.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
|Round One
Scotty Pollacheck, 6.857, 197.80 def. Andrew Hines, Buell, 7.014, 173.52; Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.812, 183.22 def. Angie Smith, Foul – Red Light; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.801, 197.86 def. Freddie Camarena, Suzuki, 6.969, 195.39; Eddie Krawiec, Buell, 6.843, 199.64 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; Matt Smith, 6.779, 201.85 def. Ryan Oehler, 7.030, 194.07; Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.741, 200.26 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 9.257, 95.50. Quarterfinals
Krawiec, 6.876, 199.32 def. Johnson, 6.859, 196.42; M. Smith, 6.808, 199.85 def. Sampey, 6.771, 198.52; Stoffer, 6.796, 198.12 def. Pollacheck, 6.933, 193.57.
|Semifinals
M. Smith, 6.818, 200.50 def. Krawiec, 6.882, 198.38; Stoffer, 6.780, 198.35 was unopposed.
|Final
M. Smith, 6.817, 200.74 def. Stoffer, 6.766, 198.47.
|Point standings
|Top Fuel
1. Steve Torrence, 2,873; 2. Brittany Force, 2,637; 3. Mike Salinas, 2,614; 4. Justin Ashley, 2,556; 5. Billy Torrence, 2,498; 6. Antron Brown, 2,427; 7. Leah Pruett, 2,401; 8. Clay Millican, 2,384; 9. Shawn Langdon, 2,310; 10. Doug Kalitta, 2,290.
|Funny Car
1. Ron Capps, 2,676; 2. Matt Hagan, 2,639; 3. Bob Tasca III, 2,586; 4. Cruz Pedregon, 2,555; 5. John Force, 2,543; 6. Alexis DeJoria, 2,526; 7. J.R. Todd, 2,498; 8. Robert Hight, 2,478; 9. Tim Wilkerson, 2,361; 10. Jim Campbell, 2,238.
|Pro Stock
1. Greg Anderson, 2,752; 2. Erica Enders, 2,645; 3. Dallas Glenn, 2,575; 4. Kyle Koretsky, 2,532; 5. Aaron Stanfield, 2,415; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,393; 7. Mason McGaha, 2,378; 8. Chris McGaha, 2,361; 9. Matt Hartford, 2,353; 10. Deric Kramer, 2,311.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Matt Smith, 2,721; 2. Angelle Sampey, 2,590; 3. Steve Johnson, 2,586; 4. Eddie Krawiec, 2,511; 5. Karen Stoffer, 2,499; 6. Scotty Pollacheck, 2,407; 7. Angie Smith, 2,327; 8. Joey Gladstone, 2,267; 9. Andrew Hines, 2,259; 10. Ryan Oehler, 2,230.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.