Auto Club NHRA Finals Results

Sunday Auto Club Raceway at Pomona Pomona, Calif. Final Order Top Fuel 1. Steve Torrence; 2. Antron Brown; 3. Cameron…

Sunday Auto Club Raceway at Pomona Pomona, Calif. Final Order Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence; 2. Antron Brown; 3. Cameron Ferre; 4. Tripp Tatum; 5. Billy Torrence; 6.Doug Kalitta; 7. Clay Millican; 8. Mike Salinas; 9. Justin Ashley; 10 Alex Laughlin; 11.Brandon Welch; 12. Steven Chrisman; 13. Josh Hart; 14. Shawn Langdon; 15. Leah Pruett; 16.Brittany Force.

FUNNY CAR

1. Bob Tasca III; 2. Alexis DeJoria; 3. Matt Hagan; 4. John Force; 5. Ron Capps; 6. Tim Wilkerson; 7. Jim Campbell; 8. Paul Lee; 9. Tony Jurado; 10. Chad Green; 11. J.R. Todd; 12.Terry Haddock; 13. Cruz Pedregon; 14. Bobby Bode; 15. Robert Hight; 16. Jeff Diehl.

PRO STOCK:

1. Greg Anderson; 2. Kyle Koretsky; 3. Erica Enders; 4. Dallas Glenn; 5. Mason McGaha; 6. Aaron Stanfield; 7. Deric Kramer; 8. Matt Hartford; 9. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 10. Kenny Delco; 11. Alan Prusiensky; 12. John Callahan; 13. Cristian Cuadra; 14. Steve Graham; 15. Chris McGaha; 16. Bo Butner.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

1. Matt Smith; 2. Karen Stoffer; 3. Eddie Krawiec; 4. Angelle Sampey; 5. Steve Johnson; 6.Scotty Pollacheck; 7. Chris Bostick; 8. Angie Smith; 9. Freddie Camarena; 10. Andrew Hines; 11.Ryan Oehler; 12. Kelly Clontz.

Final Results Top Fuel

Steve Torrence, 3.759 seconds, 317.12 mph def. Antron Brown, 3.803 seconds, 312.21 mph.

Funny Car

Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.955, 321.65 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 3.974, 322.58.

Pro Stock

Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.574, 208.23 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.567, 209.56.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Matt Smith, EBR, 6.817, 200.74 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.766, 198.47.

Top Alcohol Dragster

Rich McPhillips Jr., 5.138, 278.81 def. Julie Nataas, 5.173, 276.58.

Top Alcohol Funny Car

Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.465, 266.32 def. Doug Gordon, Camaro, 5.483, 268.33.

Competition Eliminator

Ryan Warter, Chevy Camaro, 8.749, 159.89 def. Scott McClay, Dragster, 7.329, 179.97.

Super Stock

Jimmy DeFrank, Chevy Cobalt, 9.179, 150.93 def. Angelo DeCarlo, Chevy Corvette, 9.658, 134.74.

Stock Eliminator

Jeff Taylor, Chevy Camaro, 9.422, 132.06 def. Randi Shipp, Pontiac Firebird, 10.990, 112.01.

Super Comp

Cody Perkins, Dragster, 8.904, 151.61 def. Ken Mostowich, Chevy Camaro, 8.908, 188.23.

Super Gas

Steve Williams, Chevy Corvette, 9.877, 164.19 def. Roger Kato, Chevy Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

Top Sportsman

Jeff Gillette, Pontiac GTO, 6.957, 199.35 def. Ryan Priddy, Chevy Camaro, 6.617, 209.23.

Top Dragster

Parker Theobald, Dragster, 7.498, 164.89 def. Jennifer Wiens, Dragster, 6.725, 175.80.

Round-by-round results Top Fuel Round One

Doug Kalitta, 3.709, 327.66 def. Josh Hart, 4.391, 181.03; Clay Millican, 3.736, 324.67 def. Alex Laughlin, 3.764, 321.04; Antron Brown, 3.717, 328.94 def. Justin Ashley, 3.713, 329.42; Mike Salinas, 3.745, 327.98 def. Steven Chrisman, 4.125, 272.94; Cameron Ferre, 3.796, 319.75 def. Leah Pruett, 5.053, 189.71; Steve Torrence, 3.769, 326.00 def. Brandon Welch, 3.877, 309.13; Tripp Tatum, 3.704, 327.51 def. Shawn Langdon, 4.525, 191.78; Billy Torrence, 3.730, 328.30 def. Brittany Force, 10.704, 74.05.

Quarterfinals

Brown, 3.747, 327.35 def. B. Torrence, 3.730, 328.46; S. Torrence, 4.253, 200.89 def. Kalitta, 5.456, 121.55; Ferre, 3.889, 304.19 def. Millican, 10.161, 82.40; Tatum, 5.980, 188.31 def. Salinas, Foul – Centerline.

SEMIFINALS

S. Torrence, 3.813, 283.07 def. Ferre, 3.831, 313.37; Brown, 3.794, 324.98 def. Tatum, 3.915, 246.57.

Final

S. Torrence, 3.759, 317.12 def. Brown, 3.803, 312.21.

Funny Car Round One

Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 3.908, 327.98 def. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, 9.439, 96.13; Jim Campbell, Charger, 5.403, 184.57 def. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 6.034, 253.56; Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 3.936, 327.66 def. Bobby Bode, Ford Mustang, 5.189, 142.91; Ron Capps, Charger, 3.908, 325.06 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.708, 178.07; John Force, Camaro, 3.938, 329.75 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.986, 319.37; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.935, 323.04 def. Tony Jurado, Mustang, 3.973, 322.34; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.922, 325.30 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.808, 170.58; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.955, 321.65 def. J.R. Todd, Camry, 4.095, 251.67.

Quarterfinals

Tasca III, 3.946, 323.50 def. Campbell, 4.792, 184.30; Force, 4.038, 313.37 def. Lee, 6.593, 98.59; Hagan, 3.948, 322.34 def. Capps, 3.995, 319.45; DeJoria, 3.988, 318.92 def. Wilkerson, 4.268, 227.42.

Semifinals

DeJoria, 3.940, 321.04 def. Hagan, 3.975, 317.79; Tasca III, 3.950, 322.58 def. Force, 3.982, 323.58.

Final

Tasca III, 3.955, 321.65 def. DeJoria, 3.974, 322.58.

Pro Stock Round Ond

Deric Kramer, Chevy Camaro, 6.596, 208.52 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.619, 209.30; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.588, 208.33 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 13.755, 55.59; Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.586, 208.39 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 16.067, 53.94; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.576, 209.10 def. Steve Graham, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.587, 209.59 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 22.094, 37.60; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.566, 208.71 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.603, 207.91; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.549, 208.68 def. John Callahan, Dodge Dart, Foul – Red Light; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.572, 207.85 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dart, Foul – Red Light.

Quarterfinals

Enders, 6.638, 208.10 def. Hartford, 8.456, 136.66; Glenn, 6.615, 207.59 def. M. McGaha, 6.610, 209.04; Koretsky, 6.582, 208.91 def. Stanfield, 6.634, 208.01; Anderson, 6.569, 208.10 def. Kramer, 6.661, 206.64. Semifinals

Koretsky, 6.601, 208.71 def. Glenn, 20.525, 40.68; Anderson, 6.578, 208.23 def. Enders, 6.742, 206.92.

Final

Anderson, 6.574, 208.23 def. Koretsky, 6.567, 209.56.

Pro Stock Motorcycle Round One

Scotty Pollacheck, 6.857, 197.80 def. Andrew Hines, Buell, 7.014, 173.52; Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.812, 183.22 def. Angie Smith, Foul – Red Light; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.801, 197.86 def. Freddie Camarena, Suzuki, 6.969, 195.39; Eddie Krawiec, Buell, 6.843, 199.64 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; Matt Smith, 6.779, 201.85 def. Ryan Oehler, 7.030, 194.07; Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.741, 200.26 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 9.257, 95.50. Quarterfinals

Krawiec, 6.876, 199.32 def. Johnson, 6.859, 196.42; M. Smith, 6.808, 199.85 def. Sampey, 6.771, 198.52; Stoffer, 6.796, 198.12 def. Pollacheck, 6.933, 193.57.

Semifinals

M. Smith, 6.818, 200.50 def. Krawiec, 6.882, 198.38; Stoffer, 6.780, 198.35 was unopposed.

Final

M. Smith, 6.817, 200.74 def. Stoffer, 6.766, 198.47.

Point standings Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence, 2,873; 2. Brittany Force, 2,637; 3. Mike Salinas, 2,614; 4. Justin Ashley, 2,556; 5. Billy Torrence, 2,498; 6. Antron Brown, 2,427; 7. Leah Pruett, 2,401; 8. Clay Millican, 2,384; 9. Shawn Langdon, 2,310; 10. Doug Kalitta, 2,290.

Funny Car

1. Ron Capps, 2,676; 2. Matt Hagan, 2,639; 3. Bob Tasca III, 2,586; 4. Cruz Pedregon, 2,555; 5. John Force, 2,543; 6. Alexis DeJoria, 2,526; 7. J.R. Todd, 2,498; 8. Robert Hight, 2,478; 9. Tim Wilkerson, 2,361; 10. Jim Campbell, 2,238.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson, 2,752; 2. Erica Enders, 2,645; 3. Dallas Glenn, 2,575; 4. Kyle Koretsky, 2,532; 5. Aaron Stanfield, 2,415; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,393; 7. Mason McGaha, 2,378; 8. Chris McGaha, 2,361; 9. Matt Hartford, 2,353; 10. Deric Kramer, 2,311.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Matt Smith, 2,721; 2. Angelle Sampey, 2,590; 3. Steve Johnson, 2,586; 4. Eddie Krawiec, 2,511; 5. Karen Stoffer, 2,499; 6. Scotty Pollacheck, 2,407; 7. Angie Smith, 2,327; 8. Joey Gladstone, 2,267; 9. Andrew Hines, 2,259; 10. Ryan Oehler, 2,230.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.