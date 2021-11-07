Atlético concedes twice in injury time, draws with Valencia

MADRID (AP) — Substitute striker Hugo Duro scored twice in stoppage time as Valencia rallied from two goals down to…

MADRID (AP) — Substitute striker Hugo Duro scored twice in stoppage time as Valencia rallied from two goals down to salvage a 3-3 draw with defending champion Atlético Madrid in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Duro entered the match in the 85th and scored in the second and sixth minutes of injury time to give Valencia the home draw.

Luis Suárez, Antoine Griezmann and Sime Vrsaljko had scored for Atlético, which missed a chance to move within two points of league leader Real Madrid. The city rival beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 on Saturday.

Atlético, which was coming off a loss at Liverpool in the Champions League, stayed in fourth place with 23 points from 12 matches. Sevilla and Real Sociedad, which play their matches later on Sunday, are both ahead of Diego Simeone’s team.

Sociedad visits seventh-place Osasuna looking to extend its 15-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. Sevilla plays at fifth-place Real Betis in the Seville derby.

Valencia, which stayed in 10th place, was coming off a 2-0 league win against Villarreal that snapped the team’s seven-game winless streak.

Suárez opened the scoring for the visitors from inside the area in the 35th before Valencia equalized with an own-goal by Atlético defender Stefan Savic in the 50th. Griezmann put Atlético ahead again in the 58th after a run from behind the midfield line that ended with a nice strike into the top corner, and Vrsaljko netted the third two minutes later from close range after a video review.

Valencia threatened with Daniel Wass hitting the crossbar in the 63rd, then sealed the comeback with Duro scoring from near the penalty spot in a breakaway and then with a header off a late set piece.

Simeone lost right back Kieran Trippier because of a shoulder injury following an awkward fall less than five minutes into the match at the Mestalla Stadium.

Barcelona, sitting in ninth place, squandered a three-goal lead in a 3-3 draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

VILLARREAL REBOUNDS

In its first match since coach Unai Emery told the club he was not taking a job with Newcastle in England, Villarreal edged last-place Getafe 1-0 at home with a goal by Manu Trigueros after 10 minutes.

It was Villarreal’s first win after four consecutive winless matches in the league, including three losses. The victory left the club in 12th place.

Getafe was coming off its first win of the season against Espanyol.

