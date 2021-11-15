AL Rookie of the Year Ballots

A breakdown of the 30 individual ballots, submitted by two writers representing each city in the American League.
|Name,
|Affiliation
|Chapter
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Peter Schmuck, At Large
|BAL
|A.Garcia
|Mountcastle
|I.Garcia
|Joe Trezza, MLB.com
|BAL
|Arozarena
|I.Garcia
|Mountcastle
|Jason Mastrodonato, Boston Herald
|BOS
|Arozarena
|I.Garcia
|Franco
|Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic
|BOS
|Arozarena
|Mountcastle
|A.Garcia
|Jesse Rogers, ESPN
|CHI
|Arozarena
|I.Garcia
|Manoah
|Bruce Levine, WSCR writer/reporter
|CHI
|Clase
|Arozarena
|I.Garcia
|Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com
|CLE
|Arozarena
|Franco
|I.Garcia
|Chris Assenheimer, The Chronicle-Telegram
|CLE
|I.Garcia
|A.Garcia
|Arozarena
|Evan Petzold, Detroit Free Press
|DET
|Arozarena
|I.Garcia
|Franco
|Cody Stavenhagen, The Athletic
|DET
|Arozarena
|I.Garcia
|Franco
|Alyson Footer, MLB.com
|HOU
|Arozarena
|I.Garcia
|A.Garcia
|Richard Justice, Texas Monthly
|HOU
|Arozarena
|I.Garcia
|A.Garcia
|Dan Hirsch, Baseball-Reference.com
|KC
|Arozarena
|Franco
|A.Garcia
|Vahe Gregorian, Kansas City Star
|KC
|I.Garcia
|McClanahan
|Mountcastle
|Hideki Okuda, Sports Nippon Newspaper
|LA
|Franco
|Arozarena
|I.Garcia
|Tomohiko Yasuoka, Jiji Press
|LA
|Arozarena
|Clase
|I.Garcia
|Aaron Gleeman, The Athletic
|MIN
|Arozarena
|Franco
|I.Garcia
|Brian Hall, The Associated Press
|MIN
|Arozarena
|Clase
|I.Garcia
|Brian Hoch, MLB.com
|NY
|Arozarena
|I.Garcia
|A.Garcia
|Tom Verducci, SI.com
|NY
|Arozarena
|I.Garcia
|A.Garcia
|Steve Kroner, San Francisco Chronicle
|OAK
|Arozarena
|I.Garcia
|Mountcastle
|Melissa Lockard, The Athletic
|OAK
|Franco
|I.Garcia
|Arozarena
|Lauren Smith, The News Tribune
|SEA
|Arozarena
|I.Garcia
|A.Garcia
|Tim Booth, The Associated Press
|SEA
|Arozarena
|Franco
|I.Garcia
|Mark Topkin, Tampa Bay Times
|TB
|Arozarena
|I.Garcia
|Mountcastle
|Adam Berry, MLB.com
|TB
|Arozarena
|I.Garcia
|A.Garcia
|Kevin Sherrington, Dallas Morning News
|TEX
|A.Garcia
|Arozarena
|I.Garcia
|Stefan Stevenson, Fort Worth Star Telegram
|TEX
|A.Garcia
|Arozarena
|Franco
|Kaitlyn McGrath, The Athletic
|TOR
|Arozarena
|I.Garcia
|Franco
|Rob Longley, Toronto Sun
|TOR
|Arozarena
|Franco
|Manoah
