2022 World Cup Qualified Teams

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 8:26 PM

Teams that have qualified for the 2022 World Cup. The draw is April 1 at Doha, Qatar:

Europe (13) — Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland

South America (4 or 5) — Argentina, Brazil

North and Central America and Caribbean (3 or 4) —

Africa (5) —

Asia (5 or 6) — Iran, Japan, Qatar (host), Saudi Arabia, South Korea

Oceania (0 or 1) —

