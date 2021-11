2021 Minnesota High School Volleyball State Tournament

State Volleyball Tournament At Xcel Energy Center (all classes) Class 4A Quarterfinal Wednesday, Nov. 10 Wayzata def. Roseville, 25-9, 25-9,…

State Volleyball Tournament At Xcel Energy Center (all classes) Class 4A Quarterfinal Wednesday, Nov. 10

Wayzata def. Roseville, 25-9, 25-9, 25-14

Rogers def. Lakeville North, 21-25, 25-15, 25-19, 26-24

Eden Prairie def. Forest Lake, 24-26, 24-26, 25-22, 25-18, 21-19

East Ridge def. Bloomington Jefferson, 11-25, 25-17, 25-21, 28-26

Thursday, Nov. 11 Consolation Semifinal

Lakeville North def. Roseville, 15-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-20.

Bloomington Jefferson def. Forest Lake 21-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-11.

Semifinal

Wayzata def. Rogers, 25-23, 25-11, 25-15.

East Ridge def. Eden Prairie, 25-13, 25-20, 20-25, 25-17.

Saturday, Nov. 13 Consolation Championship

Lakeville North vs. Bloomington Jefferson, 11 a.m.

Third Place

Rogers vs. Eden Prairie, 7 p.m.

State Championship

Wayzata vs. East Ridge, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Quarterfinal Wednesday, Nov. 10

Marshall def. St. Paul Highland Park 25-14, 25-4, 25-10

Grand Rapids def. Monticello 23-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-16

Kasson-Mantorville def. Sauk Rapids-Rice 25-16, 25-11, 25 15

New Prague def. Chisago Lakes 20-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-10

Friday, Nov. 12 Consolation Semifinal

St. Paul Highland Park vs. Monticello, 5 p.m.

Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. New Prague/Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

Semifinal

Marshall vs. Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.

Kasson-Mantorville vs. New Prague/Chisago winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13 Consolation Championship

Consolation semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

Third Place

Semifinal losers, 5 p.m.

State Championship

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Class 2A Quarterfinal Thursday, Nov. 11

Mounds Park Academy def. Southwest Christian 26-24, 20-25, 25-22, 18-25, 15-11.

Jackson County Central def. Annandale 25-15, 25-14, 25-19.

Hawley def. Cannon Falls 25-21, 18-25, 13-25, 25-23, 15-11.

Sauk Centre def. Greenway 25-18, 25-19, 19-25, 25-10.

Friday, Nov. 12 Consolation Semifinal

Southwest Christian def. Annadale 25-19, 22-25, 25-14, 25-22.

Greenway def. Cannon Falls 25-23, 25-14, 25-14.

Semifinal

Jackson County Central def. Mounds Park Academy 25-21, 24-26, 25-13, 25-14.

Sauk Centre def. Hawley 25-23, 25-15, 25-23.

Saturday, Nov. 13 Consolation Championship

Southwest Christian vs. Greenway, 9 a.m.

Third Place

Mounds Park Academy vs. Hawley, 3 p.m.

State Championship

Jackson County Central vs. Sauk Centre, 3 p.m.

Class A Quarterfinal Thursday, Nov. 11

Mayer Lutheran def. South Ridge 25-4, 25-10, 25-16.

Bethlehem Academy def. Breckenridge 25-12, 25-15, 25-14.

Minneota def. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 25-15, 25-13, 25-11

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Legacy Christian 25-21, 25-22, 25-18.

Friday, Nov. 12 Consolation Semifinal

Breckenridge def. South Ridge 25-17, 25-16, 25-8.

Legacy Christian def. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 25-13, 25-19, 25-22.

Semifinal

Mayer Luteran def. Bethlehem Academy 25-16, 25-7, 25-19.

Minneota def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 25-18, 25-21, 25-14

Saturday, Nov. 13 Consolation Championship

Breckenridge vs. Legacy Christian, 9 a.m.

Third Place

Bethlehem Academy vs. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 1 p.m.

State Championship

Mayer Luteran vs. Minneota, 1 p.m.<<

