2021 Gold Glove Winners

|American League
P — Dallas Keuchel, Chicago
C — Sean Murphy, Oakland
1B — Yuli Gurriel, Houston
2B — Marcus Semien, Toronto
3B — Matt Chapman, Oakland
SS — Carlos Correa, Astros
LF — Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City
CF — Michael A. Taylor, Kansas City
RF — Joey Gallo, Texas
|National League
P — Max Fried, Atlanta
C — Jacob Stallings, Pittsburgh
1B — Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis
2B — Tommy Edman, St. Louis
3B — Nolan Arenado, St. Louis
SS — Brandon Crawford, San Francisco
LF — Tyler O’Neill, St. Louis
CF — Harrison Bader, St. Louis.
RF — Adam Duvall, Atlanta
