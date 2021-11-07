CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
2021 Gold Glove Winners

The Associated Press

November 7, 2021, 9:24 PM

American League

P — Dallas Keuchel, Chicago

C — Sean Murphy, Oakland

1B — Yuli Gurriel, Houston

2B — Marcus Semien, Toronto

3B — Matt Chapman, Oakland

SS — Carlos Correa, Astros

LF — Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City

CF — Michael A. Taylor, Kansas City

RF — Joey Gallo, Texas

National League

P — Max Fried, Atlanta

C — Jacob Stallings, Pittsburgh

1B — Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis

2B — Tommy Edman, St. Louis

3B — Nolan Arenado, St. Louis

SS — Brandon Crawford, San Francisco

LF — Tyler O’Neill, St. Louis

CF — Harrison Bader, St. Louis.

RF — Adam Duvall, Atlanta

