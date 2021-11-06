2021 Breeders’ Cup Results

At Del Mar Del Mar, Calif. Saturday, Nov. 6 4th_$1,000,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 7f, cloudy. Breeders’ Cup Filly and…

At Del Mar Del Mar, Calif. Saturday, Nov. 6

4th_$1,000,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 7f, cloudy.

Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint

4 (3) Ce Ce (V.Espinoza) 14.40 5.20 2.40 3 (2) Edgeway (J.Rosario) 9.60 3.20 5 (4) Gamine (J.Velazquez) 2.10

Off 12:05. Time 1:21.00. Fast. Scratched_Estilo Talentoso. Also Ran_Bella Sofia, Proud Emma. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-7-4) 3 Correct Paid $41.20. $1 Daily Double (7-4) paid $36.40. $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $55.50. $0.1 Superfecta (4-3-5-6) paid $13.93. $0.5 Trifecta (4-3-5) paid $59.60.

5th_$1,000,000, stk, 3YO up, 5f, tf., cloudy.

Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint

3 (3) Golden Pal (I.Ortiz, Jr.) 7.00 4.60 3.60 4 (4) Lieutenant Dan (G.Franco) 5.40 4.00 7 (6) Charmaine’s Mia (F.Prat) 12.20

Off 12:43. Time 0:55.22. Firm. Scratched_Beer Can Man, Arrest Me Red, The Critical Way, Bombard, Commander, Hollywood Talent. Also Ran_Emaraaty Ana, A Case of You, Gear Jockey, Kimari, Glass Slippers, Extravagant Kid, Chaos Theory, Fast Boat, Caravel. $0.5 Pick 5 (6-2-7-4-3/5/13/14/16/17/18) 5 Correct Paid $1,459.20. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-7-4-3/5/13/14/16/17/18) 4 Correct Paid $257.60. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-4-3) 3 Correct Paid $94.10. $1 Daily Double (4-3) paid $37.00. $1 Exacta (3-4) paid $16.00. $0.1 Superfecta (3-4-7-2) paid $199.02. $0.5 Trifecta (3-4-7) paid $147.85.

6th_$1,000,000, stk, 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy.

Big Ass Fans Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile

5 (5) Life Is Good (I.Ortiz, Jr.) 3.40 2.60 2.20 3 (3) Ginobili (D.Van Dyke) 4.00 3.40 6 (6) Restrainedvengence (E.Maldonado) 7.20

Off 1:21. Time 1:34.12. Fast. Also Ran_Eight Rings, Silver State, Snapper Sinclair, Pingxiang, Jasper Prince. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-3-5) 3 Correct Paid $55.05. $1 Daily Double (3-5) paid $7.60. $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $6.10. $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-6-8) paid $24.45. $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-6) paid $33.75.

7th_$2,000,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 13/8mi, tf., cloudy.

Maker’s Mark Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf

8 (8) Loves Only You (Y.Kawada) 10.60 6.20 4.00 9 (9) My Sister Nat (J.Ortiz) 17.60 8.80 7 (7) War Like Goddess (J.Leparoux) 3.00

Off 2:01. Time 2:13.87. Firm. Also Ran_Love, Audarya, Ocean Road, Rougir, Pocket Square, Acanella, Dogtag, Going to Vegas, Queen Supreme. $0.5 Pick 5 (7-4-3/5/13/14/16/17/18-5-8) 5 Correct Paid $959.55. $0.5 Pick 4 (4-3/5/13/14/16/17/18-5-8) 4 Correct Paid $273.20. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-5-8) 3 Correct Paid $26.75. $1 Daily Double (5-8) paid $8.60. $1 Exacta (8-9) paid $156.30. $0.1 Superfecta (8-9-7-6) paid $148.69. $0.5 Trifecta (8-9-7) paid $233.30.

8th_$2,000,000, stk, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.

Qatar Racing Breeders’ Cup Sprint

5 (5) Aloha West (J.Ortiz) 24.60 8.20 6.00 9 (9) Dr. Schivel (F.Prat) 5.00 4.20 1 (1) Following Sea (J.Velazquez) 9.60

Off 2:39. Time 1:08.49. Fast. Also Ran_Special Reserve, Matera Sky, Jackie’s Warrior, C Z Rocket, Firenze Fire, Lexitonian. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-8-5) 3 Correct Paid $80.50. $1 Daily Double (8-5) paid $54.50. $1 Exacta (5-9) paid $49.60. $0.1 Superfecta (5-9-1-8) paid $143.27. $0.5 Trifecta (5-9-1) paid $211.25.

9th_$2,000,000, stk, 3YO up, 1mi, tf., cloudy.

FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile Presented by PDJF

3 (2) Space Blues (W.Buick) 6.20 4.60 3.40 2 (1) Smooth Like Strait (U.Rispoli) 9.00 6.20 14 (12) Ivar (J.Talamo) 11.40

Off 3:27. Time 1:34.01. Firm. Scratched_Queen Supreme, Master of The Seas, Hit the Road. Also Ran_Raging Bull, Got Stormy, Pearls Galore, In Love, Casa Creed, Real Appeal, Mother Earth, Blowout, Vin de Garde, Mo Forza. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-8-5-1/3/8/16) 4 Correct Paid $258.95. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-5-3) 3 Correct Paid $132.75. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (8-5-1) 3 Correct Paid $27.30. $1 Daily Double (5-3) paid $40.50. $1 Exacta (3-2) paid $29.10. $0.1 Superfecta (3-2-14-4) paid $370.81. $0.5 Trifecta (3-2-14) paid $259.10. $1 Consolation Double (5-1) paid $9.20.

10th_$2,000,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 11/8mi, cloudy.

Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff

10 (10) Marche Lorraine (O.Murphy) 101.80 41.00 18.80 11 (11) Dunbar Road (J.Ortiz) 11.60 6.80 3 (3) Malathaat (J.Velazquez) 3.80

Off 4:01. Time 1:47.67. Fast. Also Ran_Clairiere, Royal Flag, Shedaresthedevil, Blue Stripe, As Time Goes By, Horologist, Letruska, Private Mission. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-3-10) 3 Correct Paid $1,679.70. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (5-1-10) 3 Correct Paid $403.25. $1 Daily Double (3-10) paid $437.90. $1 Exacta (10-11) paid $513.30. $0.1 Superfecta (10-11-3-5) paid $2,245.52. $0.5 Trifecta (10-11-3) paid $2,005.00.

11th_$4,000,000, stk, 3YO up, 1½mi, tf., cloudy.

Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf

10 (8) Yibir (W.Buick) 19.00 9.80 7.20 8 (6) Broome (I.Ortiz, Jr.) 10.00 7.00 12 (10) Teona (D.Egan) 7.40

Off 4:43. Time 2:25.90. Firm. Scratched_Friar’s Road, United, Mogul, Domestic Spending. Also Ran_Japan, Channel Maker, Bolshoi Ballet, Sisfahan, Rockemperor, Walton Street, Gufo, Tarnawa, Astronaut, Tribhuvan, Acclimate. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-10-10) 3 Correct Paid $947.95. $1 Daily Double (10-10) paid $972.50. $1 Exacta (10-8) paid $85.90. $0.1 Superfecta (10-8-12-14) paid $1,681.08. $0.5 Trifecta (10-8-12) paid $583.05.

12th_$6,000,000, stk, 3YO up, 1¼mi, cloudy.

Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic

5 (4) Knicks Go (J.Rosario) 8.40 6.20 4.00 8 (7) Medina Spirit (J.Velazquez) 6.60 4.00 4 (3) Essential Quality (L.Saez) 2.80

Off 5:42. Time 1:59.57. Fast. Scratched_Express Train. Also Ran_Hot Rod Charlie, Stilleto Boy, Art Collector, Tripoli, Max Player. $1 Pick 6 Jackpot (8-5-1/3/8/16-10-10-5) 6 Correct Paid $513,085.10, 5 Correct Paid $804.80. $0.5 Pick 5 (5-1/3/8/16-10-10-5) 5 Correct Paid $48,292.10. $0.5 Pick 4 (1/3/8/16-10-10-5) 4 Correct Paid $4,403.95. $0.5 Pick 3 (10-10-5) 3 Correct Paid $917.50. $1 Daily Double (10-5) paid $59.50. $1 Daily Double (JUV-CLASSIC 12-5) paid $11.80. $1 Exacta (5-8) paid $32.60. $0.1 Superfecta (5-8-4-3) paid $17.01. $0.5 Trifecta (5-8-4) paid $41.95. $1 Consolation Double (JUV-CLASSIC 12-2) paid $3.60. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

