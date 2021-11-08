2021 BBWAA Award Finalists List

Announced Monday, Nov. 15 AL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year — Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay; Wander Franco, Tampa Bay;…

Announced Monday, Nov. 15

AL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year — Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay; Wander Franco, Tampa Bay; Luis Garcia, Houston

NL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year — Dylan Carlson, St. Louis; Jonathan India, Cincinnati; Trevor Rogers, Miami

Announced Tuesday, Nov. 16

AL Manager of the Year — Dusty Baker, Houston; Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay; Scott Servais, Seattle

NL Manager of the Year — Craig Counsell, Milwaukee; Gabe Kapler, San Fransico; Mike Shildt, St. Louis

Announced Wednesday, Nov. 17

AL Cy Young Award — Gerrit Cole, New York; Lance Lynn, Chicago; Robbie Ray, Toronto

NL Cy Young Award — Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee; Max Scherzer, Washington/Los Angeles; Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia

Announced Thursday, Nov. 18

AL Most Valuable Player — Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto; Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles; Marcus Semien, Toronto

NL Most Valuable Player — Bryce Harper, Philadelphia; Juan Soto, Washington; Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego

