2021 BBWAA Award Finalists List

|Announced Monday, Nov. 15
AL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year — Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay; Wander Franco, Tampa Bay; Luis Garcia, Houston
NL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year — Dylan Carlson, St. Louis; Jonathan India, Cincinnati; Trevor Rogers, Miami
|Announced Tuesday, Nov. 16
AL Manager of the Year — Dusty Baker, Houston; Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay; Scott Servais, Seattle
NL Manager of the Year — Craig Counsell, Milwaukee; Gabe Kapler, San Fransico; Mike Shildt, St. Louis
|Announced Wednesday, Nov. 17
AL Cy Young Award — Gerrit Cole, New York; Lance Lynn, Chicago; Robbie Ray, Toronto
NL Cy Young Award — Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee; Max Scherzer, Washington/Los Angeles; Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia
|Announced Thursday, Nov. 18
AL Most Valuable Player — Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto; Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles; Marcus Semien, Toronto
NL Most Valuable Player — Bryce Harper, Philadelphia; Juan Soto, Washington; Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.