WNBA Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|First Round
|Thursday, Sept. 23
No. 6 Chicago 81, No. 7 Dallas 64
No. 5 Phoenix 83, No. 8 New York 82
|Second Round
|Sunday, Sept 26
No. 5 Phoenix 85, No. 4 Seattle 80, OT
No. 6 Chicago 89, No. 3 Minnesota 76
|Semifinals
|(Best-of-5)
|No. 6 Chicago 2, No. 1 Connecticut 1
Tuesday, Sept. 28: Chicago 101, Connecticut 95, 2OT
Thursday, Sept. 30: Connecticut 79, Chicago 68
Sunday, Oct. 3: Chicago 86, Connecticut 83
Wednesday, Oct. 6: Connecticut at Chicago, 8 p.m.
x-Friday, Oct. 8: Chicago at Connecticut, TBA
|No. 5 Phoenix 2, No. 2 Las Vegas 1
Tuesday, Sept. 28: Las Vegas 96, Phoenix 90
Thursday, Sept. 30: Phoenix 117, Las Vegas 91
Sunday, Oct. 3: Phoenix 87, Las Vegas 60
Wednesday, Oct. 6: Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
x-Friday, Oct. 8: Phoenix at Las Vegas, TBA
|Finals
|(Best-of-5)
Sunday, Oct. 10: 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 13: 9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15: 9 p.m.
x-Sunday, Oct 17: 3 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Oct. 19: 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.