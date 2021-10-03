Coronavirus News: US passes 700,000 deaths | ‘Every one of those deaths is unnecessary,' expert says | Merck reports pill cuts risk of serious illness | Latest cases in DC region
Wissa strikes late to give Brentford 2-1 win at West Ham

The Associated Press

October 3, 2021, 11:54 AM

LONDON (AP) — Yoane Wissa scored in stoppage time at West Ham to lead Brentford to a 2-1 victory in the Premier League on Sunday.

Jarrod Bowen thought he had scrambled West Ham a draw with a low finish for his first goal in 15 league games in the 80th minute, canceling out Bryan Mbeumo’s 20th minute-opener for Brentford.

But then Lukasz Fabianski parried Pontus Jansson’s header from Mathias Jensen’s whipped free kick, and Wissa rushed onto the ball to clinch the win.

Brentford moved up to seventh in its first season in the Premier League with 12 points from seven games. West Ham has 11 points.

