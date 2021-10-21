Coronavirus News: US shares 200M COVID-19 shots | Montgomery Co. preps for kids vaccine approval | FDA OKs mixing vaccines | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Winther takes 1-shot lead after 1st round in Mallorca

The Associated Press

October 21, 2021, 12:50 PM

SANTA PONSA, Spain (AP) — Jeff Winther shot an 8-under 62 to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Mallorca Open on Thursday.

The Danish player had 10 birdies and two bogeys at the Santa Ponsa course.

Two players were tied for second — Niklas Lemke of Sweden and Bryce Easton of South Africa, who carded 63s for the lowest rounds of their European Tour careers.

Five players were another shot back in a tie for fourth place, including Spaniards Jorge Campillo and Álvaro Quirós.

The Mallorca Open is the third and final event of the European Tour’s Spain swing.

