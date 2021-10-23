Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Sports » Wilson's overhead kick earns…

Wilson’s overhead kick earns Newcastle draw at Palace in EPL

The Associated Press

October 23, 2021, 1:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Callum Wilson’s goal from an overhead kick rescued a 1-1 draw for Newcastle at Crystal Palace but the team now under Saudi ownership remained without a Premier League win after nine games this season.

Wilson’s acrobatic effort in the 65th minute was his fourth goal of the season, and second in two games since returning from injury.

It canceled out the opener scored nine minutes earlier by Christian Benteke, who headed in from Tyrick Mitchell’s floated cross to the back post.

Benteke had earlier hit both a post and the crossbar while he missed another gilt-edged chance after scoring, then had an 87th-minute headed goal ruled out for an infringement in the penalty area.

Newcastle was coached at Selhurst Park by Graeme Jones, who has been placed in interim control of his boyhood club after Steve Bruce was fired on Wednesday in the first big call by the Saudi ownership since the 300-million-pound ($409 million) takeover.

Newcastle stayed in next-to-last place.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

From recruitment to retention, Army puts more management focus on civilian workforce

DoD civilians will be suspended without pay and then fired if they do not get vaccinated

FLRA nominees pledge expeditious action on backlog of unfair labor practice complaints

Agencies get new guidance for securing mobile devices on international travel

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up