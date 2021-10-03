Coronavirus News: US passes 700,000 deaths | ‘Every one of those deaths is unnecessary,' expert says | Merck reports pill cuts risk of serious illness | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Wild Card Glance

Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press

October 3, 2021, 5:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Boston 91 70 .565 _
New York 91 70 .565 _
Seattle 90 71 .559 1
Toronto 90 71 .559 1

___

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 10, Baltimore 1

Boston 5, Washington 3

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 4

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
z-Los Angeles 105 56 .652 _
y-St. Louis 90 71 .559 _
Cincinnati 82 79 .509 8

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston 5, Washington 3

Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 6

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 5

L.A. Dodgers 8, Milwaukee 3

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

VA extending pandemic IT mindset to continue modernization acceleration

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

All TSP funds — except G — post negative returns in September

Discipline for unvaccinated federal employees can start on Nov. 9, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up