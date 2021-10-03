Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Boston
|91
|70
|.565
|_
|New York
|91
|70
|.565
|_
|Seattle
|90
|71
|.559
|1
|Toronto
|90
|71
|.559
|1
___
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Yankees 2
Toronto 10, Baltimore 1
Boston 5, Washington 3
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 4
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Los Angeles
|105
|56
|.652
|_
|y-St. Louis
|90
|71
|.559
|_
|Cincinnati
|82
|79
|.509
|8
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Saturday’s Games
Boston 5, Washington 3
Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 6
Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 5
L.A. Dodgers 8, Milwaukee 3
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
