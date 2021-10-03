Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Boston 91 70 .565 _ New York 91 70 .565 _…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Boston 91 70 .565 _ New York 91 70 .565 _ Seattle 90 71 .559 1 Toronto 90 71 .559 1

___

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 10, Baltimore 1

Boston 5, Washington 3

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 4

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-Los Angeles 105 56 .652 _ y-St. Louis 90 71 .559 _ Cincinnati 82 79 .509 8

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston 5, Washington 3

Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 6

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 5

L.A. Dodgers 8, Milwaukee 3

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

