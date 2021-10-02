Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 91 70 .565 _ Boston 90 70 .563 _…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 91 70 .565 _ Boston 90 70 .563 _ Seattle 89 71 .556 1 Toronto 89 71 .556 1

Friday’s Games

Toronto 6, Baltimore 4

Boston 4, Washington 2

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Yankees 2

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Sale 5-1) at Washington (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 4-4) at Toronto (Ryu 13-10), 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-3) at Seattle (Anderson 7-10), 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-Los Angeles 104 56 .650 _ y-St. Louis 90 70 .563 _ Cincinnati 82 78 .513 8 Philadelphia 82 78 .513 8

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 5, Miami 0

Boston 4, Washington 2

St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Milwaukee 6

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Sale 5-1) at Washington (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Sanmartin 1-0) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-10) at Miami (López 5-5), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-7) at St. Louis (Woodford 3-3), 3:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

