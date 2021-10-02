Coronavirus News: US hits 700,000 COVID deaths | National Zoo cats ‘improving’ after COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Wild Card Glance

Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press

October 2, 2021, 4:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
New York 91 70 .565 _
Boston 90 70 .563 _
Seattle 89 71 .556 1
Toronto 89 71 .556 1

___

Friday’s Games

Toronto 6, Baltimore 4

Boston 4, Washington 2

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Yankees 2

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Sale 5-1) at Washington (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 4-4) at Toronto (Ryu 13-10), 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-3) at Seattle (Anderson 7-10), 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
z-Los Angeles 104 56 .650 _
y-St. Louis 90 70 .563 _
Cincinnati 82 78 .513 8
Philadelphia 82 78 .513 8

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 5, Miami 0

Boston 4, Washington 2

St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Milwaukee 6

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Sale 5-1) at Washington (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Sanmartin 1-0) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-10) at Miami (López 5-5), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-7) at St. Louis (Woodford 3-3), 3:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Discipline for unvaccinated federal employees can start on Nov. 9, OPM says

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

House members continue rallying cry for better TSA officer pay

Transportation Dept. furloughs 3,700 employees over lapse in federal highway fund

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up