Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|91
|70
|.565
|_
|Boston
|90
|70
|.563
|_
|Seattle
|89
|71
|.556
|1
|Toronto
|89
|71
|.556
|1
___
Friday’s Games
Toronto 6, Baltimore 4
Boston 4, Washington 2
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Yankees 2
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston (Sale 5-1) at Washington (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 4-4) at Toronto (Ryu 13-10), 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-3) at Seattle (Anderson 7-10), 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Los Angeles
|104
|56
|.650
|_
|y-St. Louis
|90
|70
|.563
|_
|Cincinnati
|82
|78
|.513
|8
|Philadelphia
|82
|78
|.513
|8
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 5, Miami 0
Boston 4, Washington 2
St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 3
L.A. Dodgers 8, Milwaukee 6
Saturday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston (Sale 5-1) at Washington (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Sanmartin 1-0) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-10) at Miami (López 5-5), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-7) at St. Louis (Woodford 3-3), 3:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
