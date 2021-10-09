Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Direct care workers hard to find | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Uruguay qualifies for ’23 Rugby World Cup, Canada misses out

The Associated Press

October 9, 2021, 6:13 PM

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Uruguay qualified for the 2023 Rugby World Cup after downing the United States 34-15 on Saturday while Canada will miss the tournament for the first time after an historic loss to Chile.

Uruguay overturned a 19-16 loss to the U.S. in Colorado last weekend to win comfortably in Montevideo and advance on aggregate 50-34.

The Teros will appear in their fifth Rugby World Cup, joining tournament host France, New Zealand, Italy and an African side to be determined in Pool A.

The U.S. will face Chile next year for the right to go to the World Cup as the Americas 2 qualifier in Pool D.

Chile defeated Canada for the first time 33-24 in Valparaiso, after blowing a win a week ago in Langford. There, Chile conceded a penalty with 30 seconds to go and Canada escaped as a 22-21 winner.

Canada was within four points of Chile after halftime on Saturday, but Chile scored three consecutive tries while Canada was down to 14 men to secure the win with 10 minutes to go.

But Chile progressed 54-46 on aggregate, with an eye on its first World Cup appearance.

