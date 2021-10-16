Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Urruti, Quintero help Dynamo beat Sounders 2-1

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 11:37 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Maximiliano Urruti scored, Darwin Quintero added a goal and an assist and the Houston Dynamo beat Seattle 2-1 on Saturday night to snap an eight-game losing streak against the Sounders.

Quintero, on a set piece, played an arcing ball to the outside shoulder of Urruti, who pulled a blind volley across his body and past goalkeeper Stefan Frei to open the scoring in the 14th minute. Quintero made it 2-0 in the 20th, putting on a dribbling exhibition to create space amongst the Sounders defense before before putting away a left-footer from the edge of the area.

Jimmy Medranda scored for Seattle (17-6-6) in the 41st minute.

Including playoffs, the Sounders had won eight straight matches against Houston — the only time the Dynamo have lost more than five straight matches against any opponent in the club’s MLS history — dating to June 2017.

Houston (6-12-12) is unbeaten in its last four home matches

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

