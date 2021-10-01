Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Cases falling | Mask requirement back at U.Va, | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Triple-A Final Stretch

Triple-A Final Stretch

The Associated Press

October 1, 2021, 11:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
Final Stretch
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 8 0 1.000
Buffalo (Toronto) 7 1 .875 1
Nashville (Milwaukee) 6 2 .750 2
Worcester (Boston) 6 2 .750 2
Albuquerque (Colorado) 5 2 .714
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 5 2 .714
Omaha (Kansas City) 5 2 .714
Round Rock (Texas) 5 2 .714
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 5 2 .714
Jacksonville (Miami) 5 3 .625 3
Scranton/W/B (N.Y. Yankees) 5 3 .625 3
St. Paul (Minnesota) 5 3 .625 3
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 4 4 .500 4
Louisville (Cincinnati) 4 4 .500 4
Toledo (Detroit) 4 4 .500 4
Las Vegas (Oakland) 3 3 .500 4
El Paso (San Diego) 3 4 .429
Memphis (St. Louis) 3 4 .429
Tacoma (Seattle) 3 4 .429
Norfolk (Baltimore) 3 5 .375 5
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 3 5 .375 5
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 2 5 .286
Sacramento (San Francisco) 2 5 .167
Sugar Land (Houston) 2 5 .286
Columbus (Cleveland) 2 6 .250 6
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 2 6 .250 6
Rochester (Washington) 2 6 .250 6
Reno (Arizona) 1 5 .167 6
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 1 6 .143 6
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 1 7 .125 7

___

Final Stretch
Thursday’s Games
Triple-A East

Durham 8, Norfolk 0

Scranton W/B 6, Rochester 4

Louisville 5, Columbus 2

St. Paul 2, Toledo 0

Buffalo 8, Syracuse 5

Worchester 10, Lehigh Valley 9

Nashville 8, Indianapolis 3

Jacksonville 7, Gwinett 5

Omaha at Iowa, canc.

Memphis 6, Charlotte 4

Triple-A West

Round Rock 3, Sugar Land 1

Oklahoma City 5, El Paso 2

Las Vegas at Reno, canc.

Salt Lake 3, Tacoma 2

Sacramento 3, Albuquerque 2

Friday’s Games
Triple-A East

Scranton W/B 10, Rochester

Buffalo 12, Syracuse 1

Durham 2, Norfolk 1, 10 innings

Worchester 4, Lehigh Valley 3

Indianapolis 7, Nashville 2

Gwinett 7, Jacksonville 2

Toledo 8, St. Paul 2

Columbus 2, Louisville 1

Omaha 22, Iowa 4

Charlotte at Memphis, ppd.

Triple-A West

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, canc.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games
Triple-A East

Charlotte at Memphis, 4:15 p.m.

St. Paul at Toledo, 5:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Gwinett, 6:05 p.m.

Scranton W/B at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Worchester at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 7:08 p.m.

Triple-A West

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games
Triple-A East

Durham at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Gwinett, 1:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Toledo, 1:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.

Scranton W/B at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Worchester at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.

Nashville at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Louisville at Columbus, 2:05 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.

Charlotte at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.

Triple-A West

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 2:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 3:07 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

VA extending pandemic IT mindset to continue modernization acceleration

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

Discipline for unvaccinated federal employees can start on Nov. 9, OPM says

Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up