Triple-A Final Stretch

|All Times EDT
|Final Stretch
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|9
|1
|.900
|—
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|8
|1
|.889
|½
|Worcester (Boston)
|8
|2
|.800
|1
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|7
|2
|.778
|1½
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|7
|2
|.778
|1½
|Scranton/W/B (N.Y. Yankees)
|7
|3
|.700
|2
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|6
|4
|.600
|3
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|6
|4
|.600
|3
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|6
|4
|.600
|3
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|6
|4
|.600
|3
|Round Rock (Texas)
|6
|4
|.600
|3
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|6
|4
|.600
|3
|El Paso (San Diego)
|5
|5
|.500
|4
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|5
|5
|.500
|4
|Toledo (Detroit)
|5
|5
|.500
|4
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|3
|3
|.500
|4
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|4
|5
|.444
|4½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|4
|5
|.444
|4½
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|3
|6
|.333
|5½
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|3
|6
|.333
|5½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|Rochester (Washington)
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|Reno (Arizona)
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|1
|8
|.111
|7½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|1
|9
|.100
|8
___
|Saturday’s Games
|Triple-A East
Charlotte at Memphis, canc.
Toledo 8, St. Paul 5
Gwinett 2, Jacksonville 1
Scranton W/B 5, Rochester 2
Worchester 7, Lehigh Valley 0
Buffalo 4, Syracuse 1
Durham 5, Norfolk 3
Nashville at Indianapolis, canc.
Columbus 10, Louisville 3
Omaha 10, Iowa 6
|Triple-A West
Sugar Land 6, Round Rock 1
Las Vegas at Reno, canc.
Salt Lake 4, Tacoma 3, 12 innings
El Paso 10, Oklahoma City 2
Sacramento 2, Albuquerque 1
|Sunday’s Games
|Triple-A East
Norfolk 3, Durham 2
Jacksonville 4, Gwinett 0
St. Paul 6, Toledo 4
Buffalo at Syracuse, canc.
Scranton W/B 4, Rochester 0, 6 innings
Worchester 10, Lehigh Valley 1
Nashville 8, Indianapolis 3
Louisville at Columbus, canc.
Omaha 6, Iowa 3
Memphis 4, Charlotte 3
|Triple-A West
Oklahoma City 4, El Paso 1
Round Rock 14, Sugar Land 4
Sacramento 5, Albuquerque 1
Las Vegas at Reno, canc.
Tacoma 3, Salt Lake 0
