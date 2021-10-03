Triple-A Final Stretch

All Times EDT Final Stretch W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 9 1 .900 — Buffalo (Toronto) 8 1…

All Times EDT Final Stretch W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 9 1 .900 — Buffalo (Toronto) 8 1 .889 ½ Worcester (Boston) 8 2 .800 1 Nashville (Milwaukee) 7 2 .778 1½ Omaha (Kansas City) 7 2 .778 1½ Scranton/W/B (N.Y. Yankees) 7 3 .700 2 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 6 4 .600 3 Albuquerque (Colorado) 6 4 .600 3 Jacksonville (Miami) 6 4 .600 3 Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 6 4 .600 3 Round Rock (Texas) 6 4 .600 3 St. Paul (Minnesota) 6 4 .600 3 El Paso (San Diego) 5 5 .500 4 Tacoma (Seattle) 5 5 .500 4 Toledo (Detroit) 5 5 .500 4 Memphis (St. Louis) 4 4 .500 4 Las Vegas (Oakland) 3 3 .500 4 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 4 5 .444 4½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 4 5 .444 4½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 4 6 .400 5 Sacramento (San Francisco) 4 6 .400 5 Sugar Land (Houston) 4 6 .400 5 Columbus (Cleveland) 3 6 .333 5½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 3 6 .333 5½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 3 7 .300 6 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 2 6 .250 6 Rochester (Washington) 2 8 .200 7 Reno (Arizona) 1 5 .167 6 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 1 8 .111 7½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 1 9 .100 8

___

Final Stretch Saturday’s Games Triple-A East

Charlotte at Memphis, canc.

Toledo 8, St. Paul 5

Gwinett 2, Jacksonville 1

Scranton W/B 5, Rochester 2

Worchester 7, Lehigh Valley 0

Buffalo 4, Syracuse 1

Durham 5, Norfolk 3

Nashville at Indianapolis, canc.

Columbus 10, Louisville 3

Omaha 10, Iowa 6

Triple-A West

Sugar Land 6, Round Rock 1

Las Vegas at Reno, canc.

Salt Lake 4, Tacoma 3, 12 innings

El Paso 10, Oklahoma City 2

Sacramento 2, Albuquerque 1

Sunday’s Games Triple-A East

Norfolk 3, Durham 2

Jacksonville 4, Gwinett 0

St. Paul 6, Toledo 4

Buffalo at Syracuse, canc.

Scranton W/B 4, Rochester 0, 6 innings

Worchester 10, Lehigh Valley 1

Nashville 8, Indianapolis 3

Louisville at Columbus, canc.

Omaha 6, Iowa 3

Memphis 4, Charlotte 3

Triple-A West

Oklahoma City 4, El Paso 1

Round Rock 14, Sugar Land 4

Sacramento 5, Albuquerque 1

Las Vegas at Reno, canc.

Tacoma 3, Salt Lake 0

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.