Triple-A Final Stretch

The Associated Press

October 3, 2021, 1:02 AM

All Times EDT
Final Stretch
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 9 0 1.000
Buffalo (Toronto) 8 1 .889 1
Worcester (Boston) 7 2 .778 2
Nashville (Milwaukee) 6 2 .750
Omaha (Kansas City) 6 2 .750
Albuquerque (Colorado) 6 3 .667 3
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 6 3 .667 3
Scranton/W/B (N.Y. Yankees) 6 3 .667 3
El Paso (San Diego) 5 4 .556 4
Jacksonville (Miami) 5 4 .556 4
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 5 4 .556 4
Round Rock (Texas) 5 4 .556 4
St. Paul (Minnesota) 5 4 .556 4
Toledo (Detroit) 5 4 .556 4
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 4 4 .500
Las Vegas (Oakland) 3 3 .500
Louisville (Cincinnati) 4 5 .444 5
Sugar Land (Houston) 4 5 .444 5
Tacoma (Seattle) 4 5 .444 5
Memphis (St. Louis) 3 4 .429 5
Columbus (Cleveland) 3 6 .333 6
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 3 6 .333 6
Norfolk (Baltimore) 3 6 .333 6
Sacramento (San Francisco) 3 6 .333 6
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 3 6 .333 6
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 2 5 .286 6
Rochester (Washington) 2 7 .222 7
Reno (Arizona) 1 5 .167
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 1 7 .125
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 1 8 .111 8

___

Final Stretch
Friday’s Games
Triple-A East

Scranton W/B 10, Rochester

Buffalo 12, Syracuse 1

Durham 2, Norfolk 1, 10 innings

Worchester 4, Lehigh Valley 3

Indianapolis 7, Nashville 2

Gwinett 7, Jacksonville 2

Toledo 8, St. Paul 2

Columbus 2, Louisville 1

Omaha 22, Iowa 4

Charlotte at Memphis, ppd.

Triple-A West

Sugar Land 4, Round Rock 2

El Paso 6, Oklahoma City 2

Las Vegas at Reno, canc.

Tacoma 3, Salt Lake 2, 10 innings

Albuquerque 7, Sacramento 3, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games
Triple-A East

Charlotte at Memphis, canc.

Toledo 8, St. Paul 5

Gwinett 2, Jacksonville 1

Scranton W/B 5, Rochester 2

Worchester 7, Lehigh Valley 0

Buffalo 4, Syracuse 1

Durham 5, Norfolk 3

Nashville at Indianapolis, canc.

Columbus 10, Louisville 3

Omaha 10, Iowa 6

Triple-A West

Sugar Land 6, Round Rock 1

Las Vegas at Reno, canc.

Salt Lake 4, Tacoma 3, 12 innings

El Paso 10, Oklahoma City 2

Sacramento 2, Albuquerque 1

Sunday’s Games
Triple-A East

Durham at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Gwinett, 1:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Toledo, 1:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.

Scranton W/B at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Worchester at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.

Nashville at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Louisville at Columbus, 2:05 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.

Charlotte at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.

Triple-A West

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 2:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 3:07 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

