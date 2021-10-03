Triple-A Final Stretch

|All Times EDT
|Final Stretch
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|9
|0
|1.000
|—
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|8
|1
|.889
|1
|Worcester (Boston)
|7
|2
|.778
|2
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|6
|2
|.750
|2½
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|6
|2
|.750
|2½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|6
|3
|.667
|3
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|6
|3
|.667
|3
|Scranton/W/B (N.Y. Yankees)
|6
|3
|.667
|3
|El Paso (San Diego)
|5
|4
|.556
|4
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|5
|4
|.556
|4
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|5
|4
|.556
|4
|Round Rock (Texas)
|5
|4
|.556
|4
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|5
|4
|.556
|4
|Toledo (Detroit)
|5
|4
|.556
|4
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|4
|4
|.500
|4½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|3
|3
|.500
|4½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|Rochester (Washington)
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|Reno (Arizona)
|1
|5
|.167
|6½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|1
|7
|.125
|7½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|1
|8
|.111
|8
|Friday’s Games
|Triple-A East
Scranton W/B 10, Rochester
Buffalo 12, Syracuse 1
Durham 2, Norfolk 1, 10 innings
Worchester 4, Lehigh Valley 3
Indianapolis 7, Nashville 2
Gwinett 7, Jacksonville 2
Toledo 8, St. Paul 2
Columbus 2, Louisville 1
Omaha 22, Iowa 4
Charlotte at Memphis, ppd.
|Triple-A West
Sugar Land 4, Round Rock 2
El Paso 6, Oklahoma City 2
Las Vegas at Reno, canc.
Tacoma 3, Salt Lake 2, 10 innings
Albuquerque 7, Sacramento 3, 10 innings
|Saturday’s Games
|Triple-A East
Charlotte at Memphis, canc.
Toledo 8, St. Paul 5
Gwinett 2, Jacksonville 1
Scranton W/B 5, Rochester 2
Worchester 7, Lehigh Valley 0
Buffalo 4, Syracuse 1
Durham 5, Norfolk 3
Nashville at Indianapolis, canc.
Columbus 10, Louisville 3
Omaha 10, Iowa 6
|Triple-A West
Sugar Land 6, Round Rock 1
Las Vegas at Reno, canc.
Salt Lake 4, Tacoma 3, 12 innings
El Paso 10, Oklahoma City 2
Sacramento 2, Albuquerque 1
|Sunday’s Games
|Triple-A East
Durham at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Gwinett, 1:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Toledo, 1:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.
Scranton W/B at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.
Worchester at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.
Nashville at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.
Louisville at Columbus, 2:05 p.m.
Omaha at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.
Charlotte at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.
|Triple-A West
El Paso at Oklahoma City, 2:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sacramento, 3:07 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
