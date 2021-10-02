Triple-A Final Stretch

All Times EDT Final Stretch W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 9 0 1.000 — Buffalo (Toronto) 8 1…

All Times EDT Final Stretch W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 9 0 1.000 — Buffalo (Toronto) 8 1 .889 1 Worcester (Boston) 7 2 .778 2 Albuquerque (Colorado) 6 2 .750 2½ Nashville (Milwaukee) 6 2 .750 2½ Omaha (Kansas City) 6 2 .750 2½ Scranton/W/B (N.Y. Yankees) 6 3 .667 3 Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 5 3 .625 3½ Round Rock (Texas) 5 3 .625 3½ Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 5 3 .625 3½ Jacksonville (Miami) 5 4 .556 4 St. Paul (Minnesota) 5 4 .556 4 Toledo (Detroit) 5 4 .556 4 El Paso (San Diego) 4 4 .429 4½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 4 4 .500 4½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 4 4 .500 4½ Tacoma (Seattle) 4 4 .500 4½ Las Vegas (Oakland) 3 3 .500 4½ Memphis (St. Louis) 3 4 .429 5 Sugar Land (Houston) 3 5 .375 5½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 3 6 .333 6 Norfolk (Baltimore) 3 6 .333 6 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 3 6 .333 6 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 2 5 .286 6 Columbus (Cleveland) 2 6 .250 6½ Sacramento (San Francisco) 2 6 .250 6½ Rochester (Washington) 2 7 .222 7 Reno (Arizona) 1 5 .167 6½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 1 7 .125 7 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 1 8 .111 8

___

Final Stretch Friday’s Games Triple-A East

Scranton W/B 10, Rochester

Buffalo 12, Syracuse 1

Durham 2, Norfolk 1, 10 innings

Worchester 4, Lehigh Valley 3

Indianapolis 7, Nashville 2

Gwinett 7, Jacksonville 2

Toledo 8, St. Paul 2

Columbus 2, Louisville 1

Omaha 22, Iowa 4

Charlotte at Memphis, ppd.

Triple-A West

Sugar Land 4, Round Rock 2

El Paso 6, Oklahoma City 2

Las Vegas at Reno, canc.

Tacoma 3, Salt Lake 2, 10 innings

Albuquerque 7, Sacramento 3, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games Triple-A East

Charlotte at Memphis, canc.

Toledo 8, St. Paul 5

Gwinett 2, Jacksonville 1

Scranton W/B 5, Rochester 2

Worchester 7, Lehigh Valley 0

Buffalo 4, Syracuse 1

Durham 5, Norfolk 3

Nashville at Indianapolis, canc.

Columbus 10, Louisville 3

Omaha 10, Iowa 6

Triple-A West

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, canc.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games Triple-A East

Durham at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Gwinett, 1:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Toledo, 1:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.

Scranton W/B at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Worchester at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.

Nashville at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Louisville at Columbus, 2:05 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.

Charlotte at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.

Triple-A West

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 2:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 3:07 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

