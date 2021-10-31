Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | Montgomery Co. primed to reinstate mask mandate | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Torrence races to 50th NHRA Top Fuel win, closes in on title

The Associated Press

October 31, 2021, 9:30 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Steve Torrence raced to his 10th Top Fuel victory of the season and 50th overall Sunday at the Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals to move closer to his fourth straight championship.

Torrence beat Mike Silinas in the final with a 3.717-second run at 329.50 mph at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He opened a 105-point lead with one race left at Pomona, California, in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

“It’s truly unbelievable,” Torrence said. “It was just a great weekend for us and we just had to do our job. They told me to go and do my job and when they stand behind you like that, it’s truly the definition of a team. We’ll go to Pomona and see if we can get it done.”

In the 1,000th event in NHRA history, Cruz Pedregon won in Funny Car, Dallas Glenn in Pro Stock and Steve Johnson in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Pedregon raced to his second victory of the season and 38th overall, beating Ron Capps in the final with a 4.257 at 225.03 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

Rookie Glenn picked up his third victory in his rookie season, topping Erica Enders with a 6.660 at 204.60 in a Chevrolet Camaro. Johnson beat Karen Stoffer with a 6.869 at 195.11 on a Suzuki for his third victory of the season and ninth overall.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

