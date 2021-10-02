Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Cases falling | Mask requirement back at U.Va, | Latest cases in DC region
Top-seeded Andrey Rublev reaches San Diego Open semifinals

The Associated Press

October 2, 2021, 12:33 AM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Top-seeded Andrey Rublev beat No. 6 Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 7-5 on Friday to reach the San Diego Open semifinals.

Chasing a tour-leading fifth title of the season, Rublev will face fourth-seeded Cameron Norrie, a 6-3, 6-1 winner over Denis Shapovalov.

In the other quarterfinals, second-seeded Casper Ruud beat ninth-seeded Lorenzo Sonego 6-1, 6-4, and Grigor Dimitrov topped Aslan Karatsev 6-1, 1-6, 6-2.

