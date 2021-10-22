Thursday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Beatrice def. Nebraska City, 25-22, 25-11, 25-14
Bishop Neumann def. Malcolm, 25-23, 21-25, 25-15, 25-21
Blair def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-21, 18-25, 25-18, 25-22
Chadron def. Alliance, 25-23, 25-21, 25-16
Columbus Lakeview def. North Bend Central, 25-21, 25-22, 24-26, 25-19
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Ord, 25-14, 18-25, 25-18, 24-26, 15-10
Gering def. Bridgeport, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 26-24
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Adams Central, 25-17, 25-19, 25-17
Holyoke, Colo. def. Perkins County, 25-12, 25-16, 25-20
McCool Junction def. St. Edward, 19-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-15
Meridian def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer
Norris def. Crete, 25-12, 25-15, 25-14
Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 20-25, 25-11, 13-25, 25-16, 15-6
Raymond Central def. Conestoga, 25-8, 25-13, 25-13
Scottsbluff def. Torrington, Wyo., 25-19, 25-11, 25-11
Seward def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-22, 25-15, 25-17
South Sioux City def. Ralston, 25-23, 20-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-6
Waverly def. Elkhorn, 25-14, 25-11, 25-19
York def. Schuyler, 25-10, 25-20, 25-11
Elba Triangular=
Elba def. Palmer, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 27-29, 15-12
Gibbon Triangular=
Gibbon def. Wood River, 25-11, 24-26, 25-18
St. Paul def. Gibbon, 25-5, 25-12
St. Paul def. Wood River, 25-11, 24-26, 25-18
Heartland Athletic Conference=
Championship=
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-21, 25-21, 25-16
Fifth Place=
Lincoln North Star def. Grand Island, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23
Seventh Place=
Lincoln High def. Norfolk, 25-27, 25-13, 19-25, 25-21, 15-12
Third Place=
Fremont def. Lincoln East, 19-25, 28-26, 25-22
Homer Triangular=
Wakefield def. Homer, 25-19, 25-16
Wakefield def. Winnebago, 25-6, 25-15
Metro Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Westside, 19-25, 25-10, 25-9
Mid-State Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Pierce def. Battle Creek, 21-25, 25-21, 25-9, 25-16
Fifth Place=
Norfolk Catholic def. Wayne, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18
Third Place=
Crofton def. Guardian Angels, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21, 27-25
Omaha Duchesne Triangular=
Bennington def. Wahoo, 21-25, 25-14, 25-19
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Bennington, 25-8, 25-17
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Wahoo, 25-23, 25-19
Southern Nebraska Conference=
Championship=
Fairbury def. Superior, 21-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-18
Consolation=
Semifinal=
David City def. Centennial, 20-25, 25-15, 25-23
Milford def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-23
Fifth Place=
Milford def. David City, 22-25, 25-17, 25-12
Seventh Place=
Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-20
Third Place=
Sutton def. Thayer Central, 25-21, 25-12
Wisner-Pilger Triangular=
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Fort Calhoun, 26-24, 25-8
Wisner-Pilger def. Fort Calhoun, 25-10, 25-5
Wisner-Pilger def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-11, 25-14
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.