Coronavirus News: CDC signs off expanded booster rollout | Flu shots required at Johns Hopkins | Montgomery Co. preps for kids vaccine approval | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Sports » Thursday's Scores

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press

October 22, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Beatrice def. Nebraska City, 25-22, 25-11, 25-14

Bishop Neumann def. Malcolm, 25-23, 21-25, 25-15, 25-21

Blair def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-21, 18-25, 25-18, 25-22

Chadron def. Alliance, 25-23, 25-21, 25-16

Columbus Lakeview def. North Bend Central, 25-21, 25-22, 24-26, 25-19

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Ord, 25-14, 18-25, 25-18, 24-26, 15-10

Gering def. Bridgeport, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 26-24

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Adams Central, 25-17, 25-19, 25-17

Holyoke, Colo. def. Perkins County, 25-12, 25-16, 25-20

McCool Junction def. St. Edward, 19-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-15

Meridian def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer

Norris def. Crete, 25-12, 25-15, 25-14

Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 20-25, 25-11, 13-25, 25-16, 15-6

Raymond Central def. Conestoga, 25-8, 25-13, 25-13

Scottsbluff def. Torrington, Wyo., 25-19, 25-11, 25-11

Seward def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-22, 25-15, 25-17

South Sioux City def. Ralston, 25-23, 20-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-6

Waverly def. Elkhorn, 25-14, 25-11, 25-19

York def. Schuyler, 25-10, 25-20, 25-11

Elba Triangular=

Elba def. Palmer, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 27-29, 15-12

Gibbon Triangular=

Gibbon def. Wood River, 25-11, 24-26, 25-18

St. Paul def. Gibbon, 25-5, 25-12

St. Paul def. Wood River, 25-11, 24-26, 25-18

Heartland Athletic Conference=

Championship=

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-21, 25-21, 25-16

Fifth Place=

Lincoln North Star def. Grand Island, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23

Seventh Place=

Lincoln High def. Norfolk, 25-27, 25-13, 19-25, 25-21, 15-12

Third Place=

Fremont def. Lincoln East, 19-25, 28-26, 25-22

Homer Triangular=

Wakefield def. Homer, 25-19, 25-16

Wakefield def. Winnebago, 25-6, 25-15

Metro Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Westside, 19-25, 25-10, 25-9

Mid-State Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Pierce def. Battle Creek, 21-25, 25-21, 25-9, 25-16

Fifth Place=

Norfolk Catholic def. Wayne, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18

Third Place=

Crofton def. Guardian Angels, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21, 27-25

Omaha Duchesne Triangular=

Bennington def. Wahoo, 21-25, 25-14, 25-19

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Bennington, 25-8, 25-17

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Wahoo, 25-23, 25-19

Southern Nebraska Conference=

Championship=

Fairbury def. Superior, 21-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-18

Consolation=

Semifinal=

David City def. Centennial, 20-25, 25-15, 25-23

Milford def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-23

Fifth Place=

Milford def. David City, 22-25, 25-17, 25-12

Seventh Place=

Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-20

Third Place=

Sutton def. Thayer Central, 25-21, 25-12

Wisner-Pilger Triangular=

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Fort Calhoun, 26-24, 25-8

Wisner-Pilger def. Fort Calhoun, 25-10, 25-5

Wisner-Pilger def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-11, 25-14

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Senate Democrats push for more racial and gender diversity in TSP investment options

DoD civilians will be suspended without pay and then fired if they do not get vaccinated

True costs of troubled VA EHR project are 'no longer clear,' appropriators concede

VHA begins disciplinary process for employees who haven't responded to vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up