Thursday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Beatrice def. Nebraska City, 25-22, 25-11, 25-14

Bishop Neumann def. Malcolm, 25-23, 21-25, 25-15, 25-21

Blair def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-21, 18-25, 25-18, 25-22

Chadron def. Alliance, 25-23, 25-21, 25-16

Columbus Lakeview def. North Bend Central, 25-21, 25-22, 24-26, 25-19

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Ord, 25-14, 18-25, 25-18, 24-26, 15-10

Gering def. Bridgeport, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 26-24

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Adams Central, 25-17, 25-19, 25-17

Holyoke, Colo. def. Perkins County, 25-12, 25-16, 25-20

McCool Junction def. St. Edward, 19-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-15

Meridian def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer

Norris def. Crete, 25-12, 25-15, 25-14

Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 20-25, 25-11, 13-25, 25-16, 15-6

Raymond Central def. Conestoga, 25-8, 25-13, 25-13

Scottsbluff def. Torrington, Wyo., 25-19, 25-11, 25-11

Seward def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-22, 25-15, 25-17

South Sioux City def. Ralston, 25-23, 20-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-6

Waverly def. Elkhorn, 25-14, 25-11, 25-19

York def. Schuyler, 25-10, 25-20, 25-11

Elba Triangular=

Elba def. Palmer, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 27-29, 15-12

Gibbon Triangular=

Gibbon def. Wood River, 25-11, 24-26, 25-18

St. Paul def. Gibbon, 25-5, 25-12

St. Paul def. Wood River, 25-11, 24-26, 25-18

Heartland Athletic Conference=

Championship=

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-21, 25-21, 25-16

Fifth Place=

Lincoln North Star def. Grand Island, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23

Seventh Place=

Lincoln High def. Norfolk, 25-27, 25-13, 19-25, 25-21, 15-12

Third Place=

Fremont def. Lincoln East, 19-25, 28-26, 25-22

Homer Triangular=

Wakefield def. Homer, 25-19, 25-16

Wakefield def. Winnebago, 25-6, 25-15

Metro Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Westside, 19-25, 25-10, 25-9

Mid-State Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Pierce def. Battle Creek, 21-25, 25-21, 25-9, 25-16

Fifth Place=

Norfolk Catholic def. Wayne, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18

Third Place=

Crofton def. Guardian Angels, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21, 27-25

Omaha Duchesne Triangular=

Bennington def. Wahoo, 21-25, 25-14, 25-19

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Bennington, 25-8, 25-17

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Wahoo, 25-23, 25-19

Southern Nebraska Conference=

Championship=

Fairbury def. Superior, 21-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-18

Consolation=

Semifinal=

David City def. Centennial, 20-25, 25-15, 25-23

Milford def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-23

Fifth Place=

Milford def. David City, 22-25, 25-17, 25-12

Seventh Place=

Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-20

Third Place=

Sutton def. Thayer Central, 25-21, 25-12

Wisner-Pilger Triangular=

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Fort Calhoun, 26-24, 25-8

Wisner-Pilger def. Fort Calhoun, 25-10, 25-5

Wisner-Pilger def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-11, 25-14

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com

Information from: ScoreStream Inc.

