Texas NHRA FallNationals Final Results

|Sunday
|At Texas Motorplex
|Ennis, Texas
|Final Order
|Top Fuel
1. Justin Ashley; 2. Steve Torrence; 3. Brittany Force; 4. Josh Hart; 5. Clay Millican; 6. Billy Torrence; 7. Mike Salinas; 8. Doug Kalitta; 9. Keith Murt; 10. Krista Baldwin; 11. Alex Laughlin; 12. Buddy Hull; 13. Leah Pruett; 14. Antron Brown; 15. Shawn Langdon; 16. Joe Morrison.
|Funny Car
1. Ron Capps; 2. Matt Hagan; 3. Cruz Pedregon; 4. J.R. Todd; 5. Paul Lee; 6. Bob Tasca III; 7. John Force; 8. Robert Hight; 9. Tim Wilkerson; 10. Alexis DeJoria; 11. Jim Campbell; 12. Terry Haddock; 13. Dale Creasy Jr.; 14. Blake Alexander; 15. Jack Wyatt; 16. Jeff Arend.
|Pro Stock
1. Greg Anderson; 2. Chris McGaha; 3. Aaron Stanfield; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 5. Erica Enders; 6. Dallas Glenn; 7. Rodger Brogdon; 8. Matt Hartford; 9. Marty Robertson; 10. Kyle Koretsky; 11. Deric Kramer; 12. Mason McGaha; 13. Kenny Delco; 14. Alan Prusiensky; 15. Fernando Cuadra; 16. Vincent Nobile.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Matt Smith; 2. Hector Arana Jr; 3. Angie Smith; 4. Steve Johnson; 5. Jerry Savoie; 6. Chris Bostick; 7. Scotty Pollacheck; 8. Angelle Sampey; 9. Andrew Hines; 10. Jim Underdahl; 11. Karen Stoffer; 12. Joey Gladstone; 13. Jianna Salinas; 14. Kelly Clontz; 15. Eddie Krawiec; 16. Michael Ray.
|Final Results
|Top Fuel
Justin Ashley, 3.759 seconds, 326.40 mph def. Steve Torrence, 3.764 seconds, 321.81 mph.
|Funny Car
Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 3.930, 326.87 def. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.919, 328.78.
|Pro Stock
Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.624, 206.32 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
Matt Smith, EBR, 6.839, 199.08 def. Hector Arana Jr, EBR, Foul – Red Light.
|Top Alcohol Dragster
Jackie Fricke, 5.204, 275.73 def. Matthew Cummings, 5.240, 271.79.
|Top Alcohol Funny Car
Doug Gordon, Chevy Camaro, 5.517, 267.22 def. Brian Hough, Camaro, 5.562, 262.69.
|Competition Eliminator
Don Thomas, Dragster, 7.074, 178.19 def. Keith Mawhee, Chevy Cavalier, 7.777, 175.48.
|Super Stock
Jimmy Hidalgo Jr., Pontiac Firebird, 9.787, 135.69 def. Harvey Emmons III, Chevy Cavalier, 9.724, 129.87.
|Stock Eliminator
Brenda Grubbs, Chevy Camaro, 10.018, 131.52 def. Jerry Emmons, Camaro, 10.242, 128.59.
|Super Comp
Steve Evans, Dragster, 9.777, 146.65 def. Jeromy Hefler, Dragster, Broke – No Show.
|Super Gas
Austin Williams, Chevy Camaro, 9.937, 166.91 def. Jerry DeBusk, Ford Probe, 9.948, 164.83.
|Super Street
Scooter Wilkins, Chevy Nova, 10.945, 141.22 def. John Leibham, Chevy Camaro, 10.903, 150.90.
|Top Sportsman
Jimmy Lewis, Pontiac GXP, 6.529, 192.47 def. Darian Boesch, Chevy Camaro, 7.296, 183.52.
|Top Dragster
Ross Laris, Dragster, 6.285, 183.64 def. Wayne Landry, Dragster, 6.397, 218.72.
|Pro Modified
Lyle Barnett, Chevy Camaro, 5.894, 251.20 def. Justin Bond, Camaro, 5.829, 244.65.
|Top Fuel Harley
Chris Smith, Weekend, 6.338, 221.63 def. David Larson, Harley, 12.460, 73.53.
|Round-by-Round Results
|Top Fuel
|Round One
Josh Hart, 3.755, 305.56 def. Leah Pruett, 4.230, 192.63; Billy Torrence, 3.761, 327.66 def. Alex Laughlin, 3.927, 290.63; Brittany Force, 3.703, 334.15 def. Joe Morrison, 7.811, 90.75; Mike Salinas, 3.723, 329.02 def. Krista Baldwin, 3.913, 308.28; Justin Ashley, 3.748, 319.29 def. Keith Murt, 3.862, 311.85; Steve Torrence, 3.720, 328.06 def. Buddy Hull, 4.000, 300.26; Doug Kalitta, 4.504, 187.83 def. Antron Brown, 4.556, 210.44; Clay Millican, 3.766, 327.27 def. Shawn Langdon, 4.626, 171.66;
|Quarterfinals
Ashley, 3.755, 324.75 def. B. Torrence, 3.749, 328.86; Force, 3.710, 332.10 def. Millican, 3.734, 323.19; Hart, 3.788, 318.39 def. Salinas, 3.774, 296.05; S. Torrence, 3.752, 324.51 def. Kalitta, 5.093, 144.07;
|Semifinals
Ashley, 3.740, 325.30 def. Force, 3.727, 332.84; S. Torrence, 3.764, 326.40 def. Hart, 3.792, 321.19;
|Final
Ashley, 3.759, 326.40 def. S. Torrence, 3.764, 321.81.
|Funny Car
|Round One
John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.916, 324.44 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 3.893, 329.91; Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.884, 331.61 def. Jim Campbell, Dodge Charger, 4.019, 309.98; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.953, 304.46 def. Jeff Arend, Chevy Monte Carlo, 5.951, 131.13; Ron Capps, Charger, 3.898, 324.75 def. Jack Wyatt, Charger, 4.795, 168.72; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.898, 329.18 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.026, 307.93; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.910, 330.15 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 4.032, 297.29; Paul Lee, Charger, 3.954, 326.79 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.425, 272.01; J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.867, 331.36 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.886, 330.31;
|Quarterfinals
Pedregon, 3.925, 329.10 def. Force, 4.299, 225.07; Todd, 4.796, 205.19 def. Hight, 5.955, 220.98; Hagan, 3.918, 325.53 def. Tasca III, 3.955, 331.61; Capps, 3.928, 323.58 def. Lee, 3.943, 326.95;
|Semifinals
Capps, 3.924, 326.56 def. Pedregon, 3.906, 327.59; Hagan, 3.904, 331.04 def. Todd, 7.983, 71.40;
|Final
Capps, 3.930, 326.87 def. Hagan, 3.919, 328.78.
|Pro Stock
|Round One
Matt Hartford, Chevy Camaro, 7.765, 187.99 def. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 8.147, 199.02; Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.658, 206.45 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.667, 206.48; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.644, 205.82 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.671, 205.72; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.636, 205.38 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.664, 205.82; Rodger Brogdon, Camaro, 6.647, 206.42 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, Foul – Red Light; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.621, 206.01 def. Fernando Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.687, 204.66; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.621, 205.94 def. Marty Robertson, Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.640, 207.78 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.666, 205.13;
|Quarterfinals
Stanfield, 6.674, 205.72 def. Enders, 6.655, 207.50; Coughlin Jr., 6.652, 205.38 def. Brogdon, 17.226, 39.35; Anderson, 6.680, 205.72 def. Hartford, 18.623, 29.97; C. McGaha, 6.668, 206.04 def. Glenn, 6.673, 206.20;
|Semifinals
C. McGaha, 6.695, 206.13 def. Stanfield, 6.690, 205.26; Anderson, 6.666, 205.51 def. Coughlin Jr., 11.055, 81.38;
|Final
Anderson, 6.624, 206.32 def. C. McGaha, Foul – Red Light.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
|Round One
Scotty Pollacheck, 6.966, 194.21 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.999, 190.59; Chris Bostick, 6.909, 194.30 def. Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 6.982, 190.35; Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.901, 194.86 def. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 7.016, 67.58; Hector Arana Jr, 6.911, 197.19 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 7.066, 189.34; Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.845, 196.19 def. Andrew Hines, Buell, 6.940, 195.65; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.840, 195.62 def. Jianna Salinas, Suzuki, 7.026, 191.29; Matt Smith, 6.798, 201.37 def. Michael Ray, Broke – No Show; Angie Smith, 6.935, 196.33 def. Eddie Krawiec, Buell, 7.142, 198.64;
|Quarterfinals
Arana Jr, 6.938, 193.29 def. Savoie, 6.902, 193.74; A. Smith, 6.952, 195.99 def. Sampey, 8.074, 116.13; Johnson, 6.872, 194.13 def. Pollacheck, 7.012, 192.49; M. Smith, 6.828, 199.40 def. Bostick, 6.957, 189.90;
|Semifinals
Arana Jr, 7.061, 192.28 def. Johnson, Broke; M. Smith, 6.882, 198.12 def. A. Smith, 7.066, 192.74;
|Final
M. Smith, 6.839, 199.08 def. Arana Jr, Foul – Red Light.
|Point Standings
|Top Fuel
1. Steve Torrence, 2,473; 2. Brittany Force, 2,421; 3. Justin Ashley, 2,352; 4. Mike Salinas, 2,305; 5. Billy Torrence, 2,301; 6. Leah Pruett, 2,255; 7. Antron Brown, 2,221; 8. Clay Millican, 2,212; 9. Shawn Langdon, 2,196; 10. Doug Kalitta, 2,148.
|Funny Car
1. Matt Hagan, 2,449; 2. Ron Capps, 2,416; 3. Cruz Pedregon, 2,336; 4. John Force, 2,334; 5. J.R. Todd, 2,315; 6. Bob Tasca III, 2,291; 7. Robert Hight, 2,261; 8. Tim Wilkerson, 2,211; 9. Alexis DeJoria, 2,197; 10. Blake Alexander, 2,153.
|Pro Stock
1. Greg Anderson, 2,520; 2. Erica Enders, 2,439; 3. Dallas Glenn, 2,337; 4. Kyle Koretsky, 2,334; 5. Aaron Stanfield, 2,304; 6. Chris McGaha, 2,278; 7. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,274; 8. Mason McGaha, 2,224; 9. Matt Hartford, 2,214; 10. Deric Kramer, 2,178.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Matt Smith, 2,368; 2. Steve Johnson, 2,360; 3. Angelle Sampey, 2,315; 4. Eddie Krawiec, 2,267; 5. Scotty Pollacheck, 2,229; 6. Joey Gladstone, 2,203; 7. Angie Smith, 2,194; 8. Karen Stoffer, 2,150; 9. Andrew Hines, 2,141; 10. Cory Reed, 2,125.
