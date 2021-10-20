Coronavirus News: FDA OKs mixing vaccines | Montgomery Co. preps for kids vaccine approval | Fairfax unveils schools testing plan | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Sports » Stojanovic scores in 93rd,…

Stojanovic scores in 93rd, Chicago beats Cincinnati 4-3

The Associated Press

October 20, 2021, 10:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luka Stojanovic scored in the 93rd minute to help the Chicago Fire beat FC Cincinnati 4-3 on Wednesday night in a game between teams that won’t be in the playoffs.

Stojanovic’s shot from distance came two minutes after Cincinnati’s Tyler Blackett tied it at 3 with his first MLS goal. Stojanovic settled a clearance attempt and volleyed it over goalie Przemyslaw Tyton.

Chicago (8-16-7) built a 2-0 lead after Robert Beric scored twice three minutes apart early in the first half. He controlled a rebound with his chest and beat Tyton at the far post in the 14th minute, then sent home a loose ball in front of the net in the 17th minute for his first multi-goal game with Chicago.

Álvaro Medrán scored on a free kick in the 71st to give Chicago a 3-2 lead.

Luciano Acosta pulled Cincinnati (4-18-8) within a goal of Chicago in the 28th minute with his seventh of the season, tapping in Brandon Vázquez’s header at the back post.

Vázquez tied it at 2 in the 36th minute by settling Ronald Matarrita’s long pass over the defense and sending it through the legs of goalie Gabriel Slonina.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Senate appropriators want to add $24B to defense budget in bill

‘We are tired’: USPS employees feel toll from retention challenges

Punishments start for troops who refuse vaccines

DHS cyber talent system set to go live with ‘around 150 positions’ next month

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up