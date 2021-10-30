Coronavirus News: COVID vaccinations offers more protective | Prince George's Co. sees COVID-19 cases dropping | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Spurs-West Ham, Liverpool-Leicester headline League Cup draw

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 7:23 AM

LONDON (AP) — After dispatching Manchester United and Manchester City in previous rounds, West Ham will have to get past another of English soccer’s so-called “Big Six” to reach the semifinals of the League Cup.

West Ham was pitted against Tottenham in the draw for the quarterfinals that was made on Saturday.

With City — the winner of the competition in each of the last four seasons — out, the draw looks wide open.

Premier League leader Chelsea is away to Brentford in another London derby, Liverpool hosts Leicester while third-tier Sunderland — the only team remaining not from the top flight — will play away to Arsenal.

The matches will be played in the week starting Dec. 20.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

