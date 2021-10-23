Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Sporting edges Seattle; Revolution claim Supporters’ Shield

The Associated Press

October 23, 2021, 6:21 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — Johnny Russell scored in the 79th minute for his seventh straight game with a goal and Sporting Kansas City beat the Seattle Sounders 2-1 on Saturday.

With the Seattle loss, the New England Revolution (21-4-6) clinched the Supporters’ Shield. Kansas City (16-7-7) moved within three points of first-place Seattle (17-7-7) in the Western Conference.

Russell has scored six goals in seven career games against Seattle, including one in each of the three games this season. He joined Fanendo Adi (Portland in 2016) as the only players to score in three different games against Seattle in a regular season.

Kansas City, which lost at Vancouver in its last match, has not lost consecutive matches since September 2020. Seattle, which ended a three-match losing streak against Sporting KC in September, hasn’t defeated Sporting multiple times in a season since 2011.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

