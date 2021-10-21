Coronavirus News: US shares 200M COVID-19 shots | Montgomery Co. preps for kids vaccine approval | FDA OKs mixing vaccines | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

October 21, 2021, 10:09 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Evansville 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 5
Fayetteville 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1
Huntsville 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 4
Knoxville 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 1
Pensacola 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Quad City 2 0 1 0 1 1 5 8
Birmingham 2 0 1 1 0 1 6 10
Peoria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vermilion County 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Macon 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3
Roanoke 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

