All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Evansville 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 5 Fayetteville 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1 Huntsville 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 4 Knoxville 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 1 Pensacola 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Quad City 2 0 1 0 1 1 5 8 Birmingham 2 0 1 1 0 1 6 10 Peoria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vermilion County 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Macon 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 Roanoke 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

