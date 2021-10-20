Coronavirus News: FDA OKs mixing vaccines | Montgomery Co. preps for kids vaccine approval | Fairfax unveils schools testing plan | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Sports » Sounders tie Colorado 1-1,…

Sounders tie Colorado 1-1, clinch top-four playoff seed

The Associated Press

October 20, 2021, 11:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Cristian Roldan scored his fifth goal in sixth games, and the Seattle Sounders tied the Colorado Rapids 1-1 on Wednesday night to clinch a top-four seed in the MLS playoffs.

Seattle (17-6-7) sits six points ahead of Colorado (14-6-10) and Kansas City (15-7-7) in the race for the top spot in the Western Conference. The Sounders host Sporting KC on Saturday.

Léo Chú set up Roldan’s tying goal in the 81st minute by dribbling to the edge of the 18-yard box and sending the ball across the goal for a sliding finish in traffic.

Colorado forward Dom Badji headed in Jack Price’s corner kick in the 66th.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Under new Biden initiative, agencies will do more to educate employees about collective bargaining

Labor makes the case that its CIO reporting structure works despite the IG’s doubts

DHS cyber talent system set to go live with ‘around 150 positions’ next month

‘We are tired’: USPS employees feel toll from retention challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up