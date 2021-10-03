Coronavirus News: US passes 700,000 deaths | ‘Every one of those deaths is unnecessary,' expert says | Merck reports pill cuts risk of serious illness | Latest cases in DC region
Soteldo has goal and assist, Toronto FC beats Chicago 3-1

The Associated Press

October 3, 2021, 6:21 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Yeferson Soteldo had a goal and assist and Toronto FC beat Chicago 3-1 on Sunday, spoiling Frank Klopas’ first game as the Fire’s interim coach.

Omar Gonzalez gave Toronto (6-15-7) a 2-1 lead in the 56th minute, powering in a header off a curling cross from Soteldo after a short corner.

Soteldo made it 3-1 in the 70th minute. Mark Delgado also scored for Toronto.

Robert Beric scored for Chicago (7-16-6). Assistant coach Klopas took over Thursday after Raphael Wicky was fired. Klopas was head coach from 2011-13.

