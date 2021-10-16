Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Silva, De Bruyne score for City in 2-0 EPL win over Burnley

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 12:24 PM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne scored as Manchester City claimed a battling 2-0 win over Burnley in the English Premier League on Saturday.

City’s players were not at their fluid best after manager Pep Guardiola rang the changes for the first game after the international break but they still did enough to earn a customary home win over the Clarets, who had lost 5-0 in their last four trips to Etihad Stadium.

Silva put City on course for victory in the 12th minute, slamming home from close range after Phil Foden’s shot was saved by Nick Pope.

De Bruyne made sure of the victory in the 70th after pouncing on a loose ball in the area to sweep in a left-footed shot.

The visitors felt Riyad Mahrez fouled Ashley Westwood in the area as City attacked but nothing was given and De Bruyne thumped home unerringly.

City, which started the day in third place, stayed a point behind Liverpool, which beat Watford 5-0 earlier.

Raheem Sterling played the whole game as City’s central striker, two days after saying he would be open to leaving the club in the search for more playing time.

