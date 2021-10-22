Sharks stay perfect with 5-3 win over sluggish Maple Leafs

TORONTO (AP) — Logan Couture had two goals and an assist and Adin Hill made 30 saves in San Jose’s…

Timo Meier, Jonathan Dahlen and Erik Karlsson provided the rest of the offense for San Jose (4-0-0), which played for the third time in four nights, including a 2-1 victory Thursday over the Ottawa Senators.

Jason Spezza, Ondrej Kase and John Tavares scored for Toronto (2-2-1).

Michael Hutchinson stopped 26 shots for the Leafs, who have scored just 11 times in the first five games.

The Leafs’ Auston Matthews, who returned from offseason wrist surgery in Monday’s 2-1 overtime loss to the New York Rangers, is without a point through two outings.

BRUINS 4, SABRES 1

BOSTON (AP) — Charlie Coyle had a goal and and two assists and Linus Ullmark made 34 saves against his former team in Boston’s win over Buffalo.

Taylor Hall added a goal and an assist, and Brad Marchand tallied two assists as the Bruins rebounded from a 6-3 loss Wednesday in Philadelphia to salvage a split on its first road trip of the season.

David Pastrnak and Thomas Nosek also scored for Boston.

The Sabres got a goal from Victor Oloffson in opening a back-to-back set with their first loss on a four-game homestand to start the season. Craig Anderson stopped 22 shots.

