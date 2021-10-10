Coronavirus News: Hospitals still struggling to meet demand | What to know about waning Pfizer immunity | Is trick-or-treating safe? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Seifu Tura Abdiwak wins…

Seifu Tura Abdiwak wins 2021 Chicago Marathon

The Associated Press

October 10, 2021, 12:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Seifu Tura Abdiwak of Ethiopia and Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya won Sunday in the return of the Chicago Marathon, which was scrapped last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Abdiwak, who placed sixth in the Chicago race in 2019, finished in 2 hours, 6 minutes, 12 seconds. Galen Rupp was second in 2:06:35, followed by Kenya’s Eric Kiptanui with a time of 2:06:51.

Rupp won the Chicago title in 2017, becoming the first American man to accomplish the feat in 15 years.

Chepngetich took the women’s race, finishing in 2:22:31. Emma Bates of the U.S. was second at 2:24:20.

Around 35,000 runners competed in Sunday’s 26.2-mile event. Organizers canceled last year’s race due to health concerns for runners, spectators and volunteers. Registered participants had to provide either proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Army delays huge IT personnel system rollout by nearly a year

Secretive satellite agency opens up to industry with new contract vehicle

Ray Odierno, former Army chief of staff, dies of cancer at 67

After underreporting billions, VA will launch new initiative to review EHR's costs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up